BBC Two announced on Wednesday that it has ordered three new programs including Idris Elba's Fight School, 21st Century Women and The Premiership: A Whole New Ball Game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Idris Elba 's Fight School will feature the actor set up an experimental fight school in London which will provide an outlet for disadvantaged young men and women.

The actor, in the four-part series, will enlist seven recruits from across the U.K. and teach them discipline focus and determination in the hope that the lessons can help transform their lives.

The contestants will be living and training together over six months and will be facing boxing amateurs as they work they up to a big showcase finale. The contestants will be trained by former boxing champions.

"I see history constantly repeating itself and can empathize with these kids. I believe there is a better way to teach people that you don't need knives to protect yourself. It's a proven fact that in urban areas where fight schools open, violent crime drops dramatically - which is why I wanted to do this project, in hope that we can change people's lives. I want this project to be an ongoing presence that will continue to provide support and education for the community for years to come," Elba said in a statement.

21st Century Women is a two-part series that will explore who women are today and who and what defines their identity.

Kirsty Wark and a cast of five women with differing opinions will be featured on the series, exploring the issue facing women in 2020.

The Premiership: A Whole New Ball Game is a new documentary series that will explore the creation and evolution of the soccer Premier League from 1992 to 2000.