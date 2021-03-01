A pair of Idaho men broke an unusual Guinness World Record by throwing and catching 215 dice -- while the catcher was blindfolded.

ADVERTISEMENT

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness records to promote STEM education, teamed up with neighbor Jonathan Hannon to break the record for most dice caught in 30 seconds while blindfolded (team of two).

A video of the attempt shows Rush holding out his hands while blindfolded, allowing Hannon to throw several dice at a time into his partner's hands. The Guinness rules required the men to remain at least 6 1/2 feet from each other during the attempt.

Rush was able to hold onto 215 dice during the 30-second attempt, enough to more than quadruple the previous record of 45.