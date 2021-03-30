An Idaho man said it took him a year and a half to develop the skills that allowed him to break the Guinness World Record for fastest time to arrange a chess set.

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, said he began training for the record about a year and a half earlier, but couldn't seem to get close to the 31.55-second record without dropping, knocking over or misplacing the pieces of the chess set.

Rush said his interest was recently reignited by Netflix series The Queen's Gambit, and after a few more practice sessions he was able to place the pieces -- using only one hand, in accordance with Guinness rules -- in 30.31 seconds.

Rush and his wife, Jennifer, previously broke the two-person version of the record.