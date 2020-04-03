An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record that he said was perfect for social distancing: most catches in 30 seconds with a fire sword.

David Rush, who has broken more than 100 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, took to the middle of the cul-de-sac across his street and flipped the flaming sword 57 times in 30 seconds, beating the previous record of 28.

Rush said his neighbors came out of their houses to watch while maintaining a safe distance both due to coronavirus social distancing protocols and the fact that he was throwing a flaming sword into the air.

The record-breaking enthusiast broke the record for most fire sword catches in one minute in summer of 2019, but his previous attempt for the 30-second version of the record was disqualified by Guinness for unknown reasons.