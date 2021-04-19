A pair of Idaho men reclaimed a Guinness World Record when one of them caught 107 tennis balls in an oversized bucket placed on his head in one minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness records to promote STEM education, caught the tennis balls thrown by frequent collaborator Jonathan "Hollywood" Hannon.

The men previously set the record at 98 catches in one minute, but their total was beaten by another team who managed 102 catches.

Rush and Hannon reclaimed the record with 107 catches. Rush credited Hannon's ambidextrous throwing abilities with helping them reach such a high number.