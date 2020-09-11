An Idaho man set a new state record for catch-and-release fishing when he reeled in a flathead catfish that measured 42 inches long.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said Jared Holt was fishing in the Snake River when he reeled in the "monster catfish."

The department said the fish, caught in Owyhee County, beat the previous record of 38.5 inches, which was caught in 2018 by angler Scott Turner.

Idaho is home to several species of catfish, but flathead catfish are found only in the Snake River, predominantly in the Brownlee Reservoir area, the department said.