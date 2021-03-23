iCarly star Nathan Kress is a dad of two.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 28-year-old actor welcomed his second child, daughter Evie Elise, with his wife, London Kress, on Saturday.

Kress shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside photos and videos of his baby girl. Kress and London Kress also have a 3-year-old daughter, Rosie Carolyn.

"And just like that, 3 became 4," Kress captioned the post. "My wife is superhuman, and doing extremely well. My children are the greatest little gifts on the planet, and I still can't seem to stop crying."

London Kress confirmed the birth in a post on her own account. She said Evie has "signified life" to them following multiple miscarriages and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Now, almost exactly one year since lockdown began, our lives have drastically changed again. But, our sweet one, this change has been one of hope and light," London Kress wrote.

"You have been a rainbow in the cloudy days of Covid, and a rainbow baby to us personally," she said. "You are a child of hope. We love you deeply, Evie Elise Kress."

Kress and London Kress announced in October that they were expecting another child after multiple miscarriages.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"We know nothing is ever certain, but what is certain is that no matter what, you are being fully celebrated by mommy, daddy & your big sister Rosie!" London Kress said on Instagram.

"We know that everything happens for a reason, & you are that reason, my precious one. We cannot wait to meet you, baby girl," she added.

Kress played Freddie Benson on iCarly, which had a six-season run on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2012. He will reprise the character in a Paramount+ revival of the show, which started production last week.