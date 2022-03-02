Paramount+ released the trailer for Season 2 of its iCarly revival on Wednesday. The new season premiers April 8 on the streaming service.

In the trailer, Carly Shay ( Miranda Cosgrove ) claims she's in a "hot, hot relationship." Meanwhile, Carly's friend Harper (Laci Mosley) puts on a fashion show in the preview.

Drake & Josh star Josh Peck will make a guest appearance on the series.

Paramount+ launched the revival of the Nickelodeon series on June 12, 2021. The streaming service renewed the show in July.

Cosgrove returned as the teenage web video host, now grown up and getting into social media. The Season 2 trailer shows additional comic hijinks like Carly wrestling, catapulting a melon, and a cake in the face.

Two episodes will premiere April 8 and a new episode will premiere weekly on Fridays.