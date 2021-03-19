Production is underway on the iCarly revival.

Nickelodeon said in a press release Thursday that Miranda Cosgrove and the iCarly cast have started filming the new Paramount+ series in Los Angeles.

The original iCarly had a six-season run on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2012. The series followed Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove), a teenager who creates her own web show with her friends Sam Puckett (Jennette McCurdy) and Freddie Benson (Nathan Kress).

The revival will follow Carly and her friends as they navigate work, love and family in their twenties. Cosgrove and Kress will return as Carly and Freddie, with Jerry Trainor to also reprise his role as Spencer Shay.

In addition, the series will feature two new cast members: Laci Mosley as Harper, Carly's roommate and best friend, and Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent, Freddie's snarky and social media-savvy stepdaughter.

"Being on the iCarly set has always felt like a second home to me and it's so awesome to be back with my pals Jerry and Nathan," Cosgrove said in a statement. "We served up spaghetti tacos over 10 years ago, and I can't wait to show you what we're cooking up next with Nickelodeon for Paramount+!"

Cosgrove shared a first photo from the revival's set in January.

The original iCarly was created by Dan Schneider, who exited Nickelodeon in 2018. Jay Kogen and Ali Schouten will develop the new Paramount+ series.