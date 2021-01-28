iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove has shared a first photo from the revival's set.

On Wednesday, Cosgrove, 27, posed for a selfie with her co-stars Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor on the set of the Paramount+ revival.

The picture shows Cosgrove and Kress smiling for the camera as Trainor strikes a pose. "iCarly Set 1" can be seen printed on a set piece in the background.

Cosgrove, Kress and Trainor played Carly Shay, Freddie Benson and Spencer Shay on iCarly, which had a six-season run on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2012. TVLine reported in December that Paramount+ was developing a revival of the series.

The original iCarly was created by Dan Schneider, who exited Nickelodeon in 2018. Jay Kogen and Ali Schouten will develop the new Paramount+ series.

Paramount+ is an upcoming streaming service that will serve as a rebrand for CBS All Access. The new service will feature original content, along with shows from CBS, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount Network and Nickelodeon.

The original iCarly centered on a group of friends creating a web series. The show co-starred Jennette McCurdy and Noah Munck.