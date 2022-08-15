Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film I Used to Be Famous.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Monday featuring Ed Skrein and Leo Long.

I Used to Be Famous follows Vince (Skrein), a former boy band star who's now "alone and desperate."

"An impromptu jam with Stevie (Leo Long), an autistic drummer with an incredible gift for rhythm, sparks an unexpected friendship. Together they form a unique bond through the power of music," an official description reads.

I Used to Be Famous is directed by British director Eddie Sternberg, who wanted to create a film with "a British heart."

"It is made in the vein of The Full Monty, Billy Elliot and East is East ... that sort of heartfelt British film with a bit of grit, with earned heart that doesn't become cheesy. It's heartfelt rather than cheesy," Sternberg told Variety.

The movie explores the opposition between the corrupt, soulless commercial music scene, represented by Vince, and the purer world of the amateur enthusiast, represented by Stevie.

I Used to Be Famous opens in select U.K. theaters Sept. 9 and will be released Sept. 16 on Netflix.

Skrein is known for playing Daario Naharis in Game of Thrones Season 3 and Francis Freeman, aka Ajax, in the film Deadpool.