'I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson' gets Season 3 at Netflix
UPI News Service, 05/06/2022
Netflix announced it has renewed I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson for a third season on Friday. Robinson stars in and co-created the sketch comedy show.
Robinson and co-creator Zach Kanin return as writers. The show won WGA Awards for Comedy/Variety -- Sketch Series for its first two seasons in 2020 and 2022.
Some of the show's noteworthy sketches include Robinson dressed in a hot dog costume, a prank show host panicking in his elaborate makeup, and Coffin Flop. Coffin Flop is a hidden camera show that captures bodies falling out of coffins at funerals.
Season 1 premiered April 23 with six episodes. Season 2, with six more episodes, premiered July 6, 2021.
Lonely Island members Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg and Jorma Taccone executive produce I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. Additional EPs include Ali Bell, Alex Bach, Dan Powell and Alice Mathias.
