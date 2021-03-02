Britain's Royal Television Society has announced the nominees for its 2021 awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

British television personality Ore Oduba announced the nominations during a live stream Tuesday.

BBC series I Will Destroy You, Small Axe and Normal People are among the shows nominated for awards. The BBC leads the field with 40 nominations, followed by Channel 4 with 17 and Sky with 12.

I Will Destroy You, a drama created by and starring Michaela Coel, is nominated for three awards, including best miniseries. Small Axe, an anthology film series directed by Steve McQueen, is also up for best miniseries and two other awards.

Normal People stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal are nominated for best actor (female) and best actor (male), respectively.

"The standard of entries has been outstanding and demonstrated the breadth of high-quality content that has informed, entertained and kept audiences going through what has been such a uniquely difficult time," chair of the awards Kenton Allen said.

The Royal Television Society awards show will take place during a virtual ceremony March 16. The event will be hosted by Jonathan Ross and live stream on the RTS website.

The 2021 Royal Television Society awards nominations include:

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Actor (Female)

Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth is Missing

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Actor (Male)

Lennie James, Save Me Too

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Shaun Parkes, Small Axe

Breakthrough Award

Big Zuu, Big Zuu's Big Eats

Robert Softley Gale, CripTales: Hamish

Mae Martin, Feel Good

Comedy Entertainment

The Big Narstie Show

Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe

The Ranganation

Comedy Performance (Female)

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam

Sophie Willan, Alma's Not Normal

Ruth Jones, Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special

Comedy Performance (Male)

Youssef Kerkour, Home

O-T Fagbenle, Maxxx

Paul Chahidi, This Country

Drama Series

Save Me Too

I Hate Suzie

In My Skin

Miniseries

Adult Material

Small Axe

I May Destroy You

See the full list of nominations here.