'I May Destroy You,' 'Normal People' among Royal Television Society awards nominees
UPI News Service, 03/02/2021
Britain's Royal Television Society has announced the nominees for its 2021 awards.
British television personality Ore Oduba announced the nominations during a live stream Tuesday.
BBC series I Will Destroy You, Small Axe and Normal People are among the shows nominated for awards. The BBC leads the field with 40 nominations, followed by Channel 4 with 17 and Sky with 12.
I Will Destroy You, a drama created by and starring Michaela Coel, is nominated for three awards, including best miniseries. Small Axe, an anthology film series directed by Steve McQueen, is also up for best miniseries and two other awards.
Normal People stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal are nominated for best actor (female) and best actor (male), respectively.
"The standard of entries has been outstanding and demonstrated the breadth of high-quality content that has informed, entertained and kept audiences going through what has been such a uniquely difficult time," chair of the awards Kenton Allen said.
The Royal Television Society awards show will take place during a virtual ceremony March 16. The event will be hosted by Jonathan Ross and live stream on the RTS website.
The 2021 Royal Television Society awards nominations include:
