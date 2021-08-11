Amazon announced the premiere date and cast for its I Know What You Did Last Summer series, along with the first images. I Know What You Did Last Summer premieres Oct. 15.

Previously, Amazon narrowed down the premiere to the month of October in a Comic-Con announcement. The first four episodes will premiere Oct. 15, with four more episodes premiering weekly until Nov. 12.

Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom star as teenagers who kill a pedestrian in a hit and run accident. One year later, a mysterious killer stalks them with the note, "I know what you did last summer."

Photos show Iseman encountering the message on a bathroom mirror in one picture, and gasping at something she sees in another. Another photo shows the scene of the automobile accident a fourth shows Tju and Iseman dancing together.

James Wan's Atomic Monster production company produces I Know What You Did Last Summer in partnership with Original Film, Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios.