BBC One has ordered a new primetime mystery music game, titled I Can See Your Voice, based on the South Korean series of the same name.

I Can See Your Voice, which will air on BBC One in 2021, will follow teams of two players attempting to win a cash prize by guessing who can and can't sing from a group of mystery performers.

A panel of celebrity experts and a different music star will appear each week to help the teams make a choice. The group of mystery performers will take part in lip sync challenges and offer clues to their singing ability.

The mystery performer chosen by the contestants will sing a duet with the guest music star to prove their singing ability. The teams who guessed right will win a cash prize, but guessing wrong will allow the performer to keep the money.

BBC One has ordered eight, hour-long episodes. Studio Fremantle is producing through its labels Thames and Naked.