Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film I Came By.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the thriller Monday featuring Hugh Bonneville and George Mackay.

I Came By takes place in London and follows a young graffiti artist (Mackay) who targets the homes of the wealthy elite. The character uncovers the sinister secret of a prestigious judge (Bonneville) and is dragged into a deadly game of cat and mouse.

"Privilege hides the darkest secrets," an official tagline reads.

Kelly Macdonald, Percelle Ascott and Varada Sethu also star.

I Came By is directed by Babak Anvari. The movie is part of the new U.K. film slate at Netflix commissioned by director of U.K. features Fiona Lamptey.

I Came By premieres Aug. 31 on Netflix.

Bonneville is known for playing Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham on Downton Abbey, while Mackay starred in the 2019 film 1917.