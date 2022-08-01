'I Came By' trailer: Hugh Bonneville keeps dark secret
UPI News Service, 08/01/2022
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film I Came By.
The streaming service shared a trailer for the thriller Monday featuring Hugh Bonneville and George Mackay.
I Came By takes place in London and follows a young graffiti artist (Mackay) who targets the homes of the wealthy elite. The character uncovers the sinister secret of a prestigious judge (Bonneville) and is dragged into a deadly game of cat and mouse.
"Privilege hides the darkest secrets," an official tagline reads.
