South Korean singer Hyuna is back with a new music video.

The 28-year-old K-pop star released a video Wednesday for the song "Good Girl."

In the "Good Girl" video, Hyuna is seen dancing and posing in different scenes as she sings about wanting to be herself and doing what she likes without fear of criticism.

"Good Girl" appears on Hyuna's new EP, I'm Not Cool. Hyuna released the EP and a music video for the title track, "I'm Not Cool," last week.

I'm Not Cool also features the songs "Show Window," "Party, Feel, Love" featuring Dawn and "Flower Shower." The EP is Hyuna's first since Following, released in 2017.

Hyuna was to release "Good Girl" as a comeback single in August but delayed the release due to health issues.