South Korean singer Hyuna is gearing up to release a new EP.

The 28-year-old K-pop star shared a concept video for her forthcoming mini album Tuesday.

In the video, Hyuna describes herself and shares her loves and hates. She says she is conscious of being in the spotlight and wants to be seen as a "good person, not perfect."

"What I love, and what I'm good at is performing. I work hard to make it my best," the star says.

"Things I hate, there are so many," she adds. "I hate having those around me get hurt. It upsets me so much. Besides that, I have maybe a million other things I hate? Gazillion?"

Hyuna also says she tries to be her authentic self.

"There's always this need to embellish the truth but this is the original me. To sum it up, Hyuna is hard to read?" she says.

Hyuna was to release her comeback single "Good Girl" in August but delayed the release due to health issues. She last released the single "Flower Shower" in 2019.