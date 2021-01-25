South Korean singer Hyuna is gearing up to release her new EP.

The 28-year-old K-pop star shared a highlight medley Monday for her forthcoming EP, I'm Not Cool.

The video features clips of the title track, "I'm Not Cool," and four other songs: "Good Girl," "Show Window," "Party Feel. Love" featuring Dawn and "Flower Shower."

Hyuna released "Flower Shower" as a single in November 2019. Dawn is a singer and former member of the boy band Pentagon who has been dating Hyuna since 2016.

Hyuna's agency, P Nation, shared teaser photos for I'm Not Cool on Twitter.

Hyuna released a concept video for I'm Not Cool last week. In the video, Hyuna describes herself and shares her loves and hates.

Hyuna was to release "Good Girl" as a comeback single in August but delayed the release due to health issues. She will now release I'm Not Cool on Thursday.