South Korean singer Hyuna is giving a glimpse of her new music video.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 28-year-old K-pop star released a preview Wednesday of her video for the song "I'm Not Cool."

In the teaser, Hyuna is seen dancing against a bright yellow background and posing on a pink bed of fluff.

Hyuna released a first preview of the video Tuesday that shows her sitting on a modern yellow throne.

"I'm Not Cool" is the title track from Hyuna's forthcoming EP of the same name. The mini album also features the songs "Good Girl," "Show Window," "Party Feel. Love" featuring Dawn and "Flower Shower."

Hyuna released a highlight medley for I'm Not Cool on Monday. She previously shared a concept video for the EP, in which she shared her loves and hates.

I'm Not Cool will mark Hyuna's first release since the "Flower Shower" single release in 2019. She was originally to release "Good Girl" as a comeback single in August but delayed the release due to health issues.

Hyuna will release I'm Not Cool and the full "I'm Not Cool" music video Thursday.