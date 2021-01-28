South Korean singer Hyuna is back with new music.

The 28-year-old K-pop star released the EP I'm Not Cool and a music video for her song of the same name Thursday.

The "I'm Not Cool" video opens with Hyuna sitting on a modern throne. She is then seen singing and dancing with backup dancers against a number of colorful backgrounds.

I'm Not Cool also features the songs "Good Girl," "Show Window," "Party Feel, Love" featuring Dawn and "Flower Shower." Hyuna and Dawn have been dating since 2016.

Hyuna first released "Flower Shower" as a single in November 2019.

Hyuna described herself and shared her loves and hates in a concept video for I'm Not Cool released last week.

I'm Not Cool is Hyuna's first EP since Following, released in 2017. She was to release "Good Girl" as a comeback single in August but delayed the release due to health issues.