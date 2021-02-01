South Korean singer Hyuna is giving a glimpse of her new music video.

The K-pop star's agency, P Nation, shared a preview of Hyuna's video for the song "Good Girl" on Monday.

The teaser shows Hyuna wearing a black top and shorts with a pink shirt. The singer is seen dancing with different backup dancers dressed in white.

Hyuna will release the full "Good Girl" music video Wednesday.

"Good Girl" appears on Hyuna's new EP, I'm Not Cool, released last week. The EP also features a title track of the same name, which Hyuna released a music video for.

Hyuna shared a new video Monday that takes viewers behind-the-scenes of the "I'm Not Cool" music video.

I'm Not Cool is Hyuna's first EP since Following, released in 2017. She was to release "Good Girl" as a comeback single in August but delayed the release due to health issues.