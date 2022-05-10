'Hustle' trailer shows Adam Sandler recruit promising basketball player
UPI News Service, 05/10/2022
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Hustle.
ADVERTISEMENT
The streaming service shared a trailer for the sports drama film Tuesday featuring Adam Sandler.
Hustle follows Stanley Sugarman (Sandler), a struggling basketball scout who recruits a promising player (Juancho Hernangomez) from Spain.
"After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down on his luck basketball scout takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team's approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA," an official synopsis reads.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.