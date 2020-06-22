A Florida woman said she feels a little closer to her late husband after donating a kidney to the man who received two of her spouse's organs 16 years earlier.

Terri Herrington, of Pensacola, said she struck up a close friendship with Jeffrey Granger, of Wacissa, after the man received a kidney and a pancreas from her husband, Bryan Herrington, when he died after a workplace accident in 2004.

Herrington said she did not hesitate to offer one of her kidneys to her friend when he announced in 2019 that the kidney was failing and he was going back on coronavirus.

Granger posted on social media that he was seeking a new kidney, and Herrington responded by asking: "Did you think I was kidding?"

Granger admitted he thought the offer had been a joke, but Herrington clarified she was "serious as a new kidney."

The pair underwent surgery at the University of Florida Health Shands Hospital, and Herrington's kidney is now right beside her husband's inside Granger's body. Dr. Mark Johnson , the surgeon who removed Herrington's kidney, said it's not uncommon for donated kidneys that failed to remain in place once a new kidney has been installed.

Herrington said her kidney being reunited with her late husband's organs makes her feel closer to Bryan.

"We are back together," she told CNN.

Johnson said Granger can expect his new kidney to last for 10 to 14 years. He said he was not aware of any previous cases of a husband and wife donating organs to the same person.