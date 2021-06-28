Hunter McGrady is a new mom.The 28-year-old model recently welcomed her first child, a son, with her husband, Brian Keys.McGrady shared the news Sunday on Instagram Stories alongside a photo of her baby boy holding onto her finger."I've never known a love like this. I've been enjoying and in pure bliss. Can't wait to introduce you guys to this sweet boy," she captioned the post.Hunter McGrady welcomed her first child, a son, with her husband, Brian Keys. Photo by huntermcgrady\/Instagram StoriesMcGrady announced in March that she was expecting her first child."Of all the things I've done or created, you are by far the greatest," she captioned a maternity photo on Instagram. "can't wait to welcome you this summer."McGrady also confirmed her pregnancy to People."We are so excited and thrilled to welcomed this little baby into the world," she said at the time. "After a tumultuous 2020 this feels like the rainbow at the end of the storm."McGrady and Keys married in June 2019. Keys also has a daughter from his previous marriage.McGrady is known for her modeling work with Sports Illustrated. She first appeared in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue in 2017.