A Florida golfer ended up finding and exception to the "play it as it lies" rule when an alligator grabbed his ball in its mouth and swam away.

Marc Goldstein said he was playing Monday at the Pelican Sound Golf Club in Estero when an errant shot left his ball rolling toward a pond.

Goldstein said he arrived at the pond and ended up getting his phone out to record video when he saw the ball was in the mouth of an alligator.

The video shows the gator holding the ball in its mouth for a few minutes before swimming off with the pilfered item.