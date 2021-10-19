Hulu subscribers can watch The Boss Baby: Family Business and The Great Season 2 in November.The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in November:Nov. 1The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland (Hulu Original)10,000 BCA Christmas Wedding TailA Nanny for ChristmasAll the Right MovesApache UprisingThe BabysitterThe BeachBeatriz at DinnerBig Mommas: Like Father, Like SonBlack DynamiteBorat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of KazakhstanBoys Don't CryBoyz N' the HoodBreakin' 2: Electric BoogalooBreaking News in Yuba CountyBuffalo Bill and the IndiansChina MoonCloudy with a Chance of MeatballsThe ComedianConspiracy TheoryCutter's WayDark AngelDark ShadowsDocDr. Phibes Rises Again!ElektraEnter the NinjaEye for an EyeEye of the NeedleFargoThe Fifth ElementThe FighterFlesh and BoneThe FlyHow to Beat the High Cost of LivingThe HuntedI Escaped from Devil's IslandI, TonyaIn SecretInceptionKillersKing ArthurThe Legend of ZorroLemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate EventsLondon Mitchell's ChristmasLove Potion No. 9MaggieThe MatrixThe Matrix ReloadedThe Matrix RevolutionsMichael ClaytonMinority ReportThe Mistle-TonesModern GirlsMoneyballMonumentsNever Been KissedOnce Upon a Time in the WestThe OutsiderPercy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning ThiefThe PrestigeThe Quiet ManReal MenResident EvilRevenge of the NinjaRush HourRush Hour 2Rush Hour 3The ShootistSingle White FemaleSix Days, Seven NightsSleepless in SeattleSoapdishThe SoloistSweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet StreetTexas Chainsaw Massacre IIThat Thing You Do!Troll 2True GritUniversal SoldierVampire in BrooklynThe War of the WorldsXXXXXX: State of the UnionYes ManNov. 2ProspectNov. 3Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots Season 8Nov. 4Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Holiday Edition (Hulu Original)Playing GodNov. 5Animaniacs Season 2 (Hulu Original)Being Blago Season 1Nov. 7Pain & GainNov. 8EmperorNov. 11Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 5 (Hulu Original)3212 Un-RedactedNov. 14Star Trek into DarknessNov. 1512 Dog Days Till ChristmasA Christmas Kiss IIA Christmas SwitchA Christmas Tree MiracleA Cinderella ChristmasA Dogwalker's Christmas TaleA Puppy for ChristmasAngels in the SnowBack to ChristmasThe Boss Baby: Family BusinessChristmas BelleThe Christmas CalendarChristmas in the HeartlandChristmas with the AndersonsDeadpoolDeadpool 2Girlfriends of Christmas PastHolly's HolidayThe March Sisters at ChristmasMarried by ChristmasMy Dad is ScroogeMy SantaNaughty & NiceRock N' Roll ChristmasRodeo & JulietSecond Chance ChristmasThe Secret of the NutcrackerThe Truth About ChristmasWinter WeddingNov. 16The MasterNov. 17Marvel's Hit Monkey Season 1 (Hulu Original)Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the ShadowsNov. 18The Curse of Von Dutch (Hulu Original)MandiblesNov. 19The Great Season 2 (Hulu Original)Nov. 22Beverly Hills NinjaNov. 23Holly Hobbie Season 3 (Hulu Original)Ape StarNov. 25Ride the EagleNov. 26Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase (Hulu Original)PigNov. 28Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11Nov. 29All Light, EverywhereNov. 30Abraham Lincoln: Vampire HunterHere's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in November:Nov. 3The ProgramUnfaithfulNov. 8Angels & DemonsThe Da Vinci CodeNov. 9Transporter 3Nov. 14The Mountain Between UsNov. 17The CupNov. 30The Baby-Sitters ClubBlack DynamiteBlue ChipsBreakin' 2: Electric BoogalooBuffalo Bill and the IndiansChasing PapiChina MoonCold Creek ManorCrazy HeartCrimson TideCutter's WayDark AngelDocDr. Phibes Rises Again!Edward ScissorhandsEnter the NinjaEye of the NeedleFargoThe Fifth ElementFree WillyFree Willy 2: The Adventure HomeFree Willy 3: The RescueFree Willy: Escape from Pirate's CoveThe Glass HouseHitman: Agent 47How to Beat the High Cost of LivingI Escaped from Devil's IslandLast Chance HarveyThe Legend of ZorroThe Love LetterMagic MikeMinority ReportModern GirlsMuch Ado About NothingMy Best Friend's WeddingNeil Young: Heart of GoldOffice SpaceOnce Upon a Time in the WestThe PossessionThe PrestigePriestQueen of the DamnedReal MenResident EvilRevenge of the NinjaSabrinaSingle White FemaleSleepless in SeattleThe SoloistSome Kind of WonderfulStephen King's ItSucker PunchSweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet StreetSwitchbackTears of the SunTexas Chainsaw Massacre IIThat Thing You Do!The Time MachineToy SoldiersTroll 2Universal SoldierThe UntouchablesThe Vatican TapesVolcanoWayne's World 2The WrestlerThe X-FilesXXXXXX: State of the Union