UPI News Service, 10/19/2021



Hulu subscribers can watch The Boss Baby: Family Business and The Great Season 2 in November. The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month. Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in November: Nov. 1 The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland (Hulu Original) 10,000 BC 10,000 BC A Christmas Wedding Tail A Nanny for Christmas

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source! All the Right Moves Apache Uprising The Babysitter The Beach Beatriz at Dinner Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son Black Dynamite Black Dynamite Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan Boys Don't Cry Boyz N' the Hood Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo Breaking News in Yuba County Buffalo Bill and the Indians China Moon Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs The Comedian Conspiracy Theory Cutter's Way Dark Angel Dark Shadows Doc Dr. Phibes Rises Again! Elektra Enter the Ninja Eye for an Eye Eye of the Needle Fargo The Fifth Element The Fighter Flesh and Bone The Fly How to Beat the High Cost of Living The Hunted I Escaped from Devil's Island I, Tonya In Secret Inception Killers King Arthur The Legend of Zorro Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events London Mitchell's Christmas Love Potion No. 9 Maggie The Matrix The Matrix Reloaded The Matrix Revolutions Michael Clayton Minority Report The Mistle-Tones Modern Girls Moneyball Monuments Never Been Kissed Once Upon a Time in the West The Outsider Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief The Prestige The Quiet Man Real Men Resident Evil Revenge of the Ninja Rush Hour Rush Hour 2 Rush Hour 3 The Shootist Single White Female Six Days, Seven Nights Sleepless in Seattle Soapdish The Soloist Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Texas Chainsaw Massacre II That Thing You Do! Troll 2 True Grit Universal Soldier Vampire in Brooklyn The War of the Worlds XXX XXX: State of the Union Yes Man Nov. 2 Prospect Nov. 3 Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots Season 8 Nov. 4 Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Holiday Edition (Hulu Original) Playing God Nov. 5 Animaniacs Season 2 (Hulu Original) Being Blago Season 1 Nov. 7 Pain & Gain Nov. 8 Emperor Nov. 11 Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 5 (Hulu Original) 3212 Un-Redacted Nov. 14 Star Trek into Darkness Nov. 15 12 Dog Days Till Christmas A Christmas Kiss II A Christmas Switch A Christmas Tree Miracle A Cinderella Christmas A Dogwalker's Christmas Tale A Puppy for Christmas Angels in the Snow Back to Christmas The Boss Baby: Family Business Christmas Belle The Christmas Calendar Christmas in the Heartland Christmas with the Andersons Deadpool Deadpool 2 Girlfriends of Christmas Past Holly's Holiday The March Sisters at Christmas Married by Christmas My Dad is Scrooge My Santa Naughty & Nice Rock N' Roll Christmas Rodeo & Juliet Second Chance Christmas The Secret of the Nutcracker The Truth About Christmas Winter Wedding Nov. 16 The Master Nov. 17 Marvel's Hit Monkey Season 1 (Hulu Original) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows Nov. 18 The Curse of Von Dutch (Hulu Original) Mandibles Nov. 19 The Great Season 2 (Hulu Original) Nov. 22 Beverly Hills Ninja Nov. 23 Holly Hobbie Season 3 (Hulu Original) Ape Star Nov. 25 Ride the Eagle Nov. 26 Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase (Hulu Original) Pig Nov. 28 Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 Nov. 29 All Light, Everywhere Nov. 30 Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in November: Nov. 3 The Program Unfaithful Nov. 8 Angels & Demons The Da Vinci Code Nov. 9 Transporter 3 Nov. 14 The Mountain Between Us Nov. 17 The Cup Nov. 30 The Baby-Sitters Club Black Dynamite Blue Chips Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo Buffalo Bill and the Indians Chasing Papi China Moon Cold Creek Manor Crazy Heart Crimson Tide Cutter's Way Dark Angel Doc Dr. Phibes Rises Again! Edward Scissorhands Enter the Ninja Eye of the Needle Fargo The Fifth Element Free Willy Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home Free Willy 3: The Rescue Free Willy: Escape from Pirate's Cove The Glass House Hitman: Agent 47 How to Beat the High Cost of Living I Escaped from Devil's Island Last Chance Harvey The Legend of Zorro The Love Letter Magic Mike Minority Report Modern Girls Much Ado About Nothing My Best Friend's Wedding Neil Young: Heart of Gold Office Space Once Upon a Time in the West The Possession The Prestige Priest Queen of the Damned Real Men Resident Evil Revenge of the Ninja Sabrina Single White Female Sleepless in Seattle The Soloist Some Kind of Wonderful Stephen King's It Sucker Punch Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Switchback Tears of the Sun Texas Chainsaw Massacre II That Thing You Do! The Time Machine Toy Soldiers Troll 2 Universal Soldier The Untouchables The Vatican Tapes Volcano Wayne's World 2 The Wrestler The X-Files XXX XXX: State of the Union << PRIOR STORY

