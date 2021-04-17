Hulu subscribers can watch Marvel's M.O.D.O.K., a new animated series featuring Patton Oswalt, and Shrill Season 3 in May.The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in May:May 1Are You the One? Seasons 4-6Bad Girls Club Seasons 7, 9, 10, 15Blind Date Season 1Dating #NoFilter Seasons 1-2I Am Cait Season 2Married to Medicine Seasons 1-6Shahs of Sunset Seasons 1-6Texicanas Season 1(500) Days of SummerThe A-TeamThe Age of AdalineAlmost FamousAn Elephant's JourneyAny Given SundayThe AssassinBetrayedBlast from the PastBlue ChipsBoundBurningThe CraziesCyrusDances with WolvesDetective Dee: The Four Heavenly KingsDinosaur 13FascinationGoodnight MommyGrace of MonacoGrudge MatchGundalaHannibal RisingHarold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo BayHarold & Kumar Go to White CastleThe Haunting in ConnecticutHaunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of GeorgiaHow Stella Got Her Groove BackI Am LegendI Love You Phillip MorrisThe Indian in the CupboardThe Iron GiantKnowingLost in Hong KongLucky Number SlevinMacheteThe Man from NowhereMidnight HeatOnce Upon a Time in the WestOne Fine DayThe OutsiderPredatorPredator 2Race for Your Life, Charlie BrownReservoir DogsResident Evil: AfterlifeResident Evil: ApocalypseResident Evil: ExtinctionSaharaShatteredThe Spy Next DoorStep Up 2: The StreetsStep Up 3DTrain to BusanTrue LiesVampire in BrooklynVantage PointThe Virgin SuicidesThe WailingWall Street: Money Never SleepsWe Were SoldiersWhat's Love Got to Do with ItZack and Miri Make a PornoMay 2FlightThe Iron LadyMay 3The Legend of Baron To'aMay 4Pikwik Pack Season 1ALove SarahMay 5Shadow in the CloudSkyfallWarriorMay 6The UnicornMay 7Shrill Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)Little FishMay 9Robot & FrankMay 10Wander DarklyMay 13Saint MaudSome Kind of HeavenMay 14MLK\/FBIMay 15A Perfect EndingCowboysGood KisserMosquita Y MariReaching for the MoonThe Mountain Between UsTru LoveMay 18SupernovaMay 19Red DawnMay 21Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. Series Premiere (Hulu Original)May 22Neat: The Story of BourbonMay 25Baewatch: Parental Guidance Season 1Escape from the City Season 1Farmer Wants a Wife Seasons 7-10May 26Mr Inbetween Season 3 PremiereMay 27Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 3 (Hulu Original)The Bold Type Season 5 PremiereThe Bachelor Seasons 20, 23The Bachelorette Season 12May 28Plan B (Hulu Original)The VigilMay 31The Donut KingThe One I LoveThe World to ComeHere's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in May:May 9Gone GirlMaze Runner: The Death CureVictor FrankensteinMay 14DeadpoolDeadpool 2Love, SimonMay 17I Don't Know How She Does ItMay 28The Mighty DucksD2: The Mighty DucksD3: The Mighty DucksIntrigo: Death of an AuthorMay 30Reservoir DogsMay 3128 Weeks LaterAlmost FamousAny Given SundayBetrayedBig DaddyBugCinderfellaDances with WolvesDolphin TaleDolphin Tale 2Downhill RacerFascinationFour Weddings and a FuneralGirls! Girls! Girls!Ice Age: Dawn of the DinosaursJudge DreddJust MarriedLife of CrimeMalcolm XMidnight HeatOne Fine DayPatriot GamesPhase IVRegarding HenrySaharaShatteredSo I Married an Axe MurdererSome Kind of WonderfulSoul SurferStarsky & HutchThe 13th WarriorThe BellboyThe Color PurpleThe DescentThe Family StoneThe Forbidden KingdomThe Ghost WriterThe GiftThe Great DebatersThe Last FaceThe Lincoln LawyerThe Out-of-TownersThe PatsyThe ProgramThe Secret Life of BeesThe Sons of Katie ElderThe SpiritThe TenantThe TerminalTraitorTrue ConfessionsVampire in BrooklynVanilla SkyWaiting to ExhaleYou've Got MailYoung Frankenstein