HOME > OTHER ENTERTAINMENT NEWS > NEWS Hulu: What's coming and going in May 2021

UPI News Service, 04/17/2021



Hulu subscribers can watch Marvel's M.O.D.O.K., a new animated series featuring Patton Oswalt, and Shrill Season 3 in May. ADVERTISEMENT The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month. Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in May: May 1 Are You the One? Seasons 4-6 Bad Girls Club Seasons 7, 9, 10, 15 Bad Girls Club Seasons 7, 9, 10, 15 Blind Date Season 1 Dating #NoFilter Seasons 1-2 FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source! I Am Cait Season 2 Married to Medicine Seasons 1-6 Shahs of Sunset Seasons 1-6 Texicanas Season 1 (500) Days of Summer The A-Team The Age of Adaline The Age of Adaline Almost Famous An Elephant's Journey Any Given Sunday The Assassin Betrayed Blast from the Past Blue Chips Bound Burning The Crazies Cyrus Dances with Wolves Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings Dinosaur 13 Fascination Goodnight Mommy Grace of Monaco Grudge Match Gundala Hannibal Rising Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle The Haunting in Connecticut Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia How Stella Got Her Groove Back I Am Legend I Love You Phillip Morris The Indian in the Cupboard The Iron Giant Knowing Lost in Hong Kong Lucky Number Slevin Machete The Man from Nowhere Midnight Heat Once Upon a Time in the West One Fine Day The Outsider Predator Predator 2 Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown Reservoir Dogs Resident Evil: Afterlife Resident Evil: Apocalypse Resident Evil: Extinction Sahara Shattered The Spy Next Door Step Up 2: The Streets Step Up 3D Train to Busan True Lies Vampire in Brooklyn Vantage Point The Virgin Suicides The Wailing Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps We Were Soldiers What's Love Got to Do with It Zack and Miri Make a Porno May 2 Flight The Iron Lady May 3 The Legend of Baron To'a May 4 Pikwik Pack Season 1A Love Sarah May 5 Shadow in the Cloud Skyfall Warrior May 6 The Unicorn May 7 Shrill Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original) Little Fish May 9 Robot & Frank May 10 Wander Darkly May 13 Saint Maud Some Kind of Heaven May 14 MLK/FBI May 15 A Perfect Ending Cowboys Good Kisser Mosquita Y Mari Reaching for the Moon The Mountain Between Us Tru Love May 18 Supernova May 19 Red Dawn May 21 Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. Series Premiere (Hulu Original) May 22 Neat: The Story of Bourbon May 25 Baewatch: Parental Guidance Season 1 Escape from the City Season 1 Farmer Wants a Wife Seasons 7-10 May 26 Mr Inbetween Season 3 Premiere May 27 Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 3 (Hulu Original) The Bold Type Season 5 Premiere The Bachelor Seasons 20, 23 The Bachelorette Season 12 May 28 Plan B (Hulu Original) The Vigil May 31 The Donut King The One I Love The World to Come Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in May: May 9 Gone Girl Maze Runner: The Death Cure Victor Frankenstein May 14 Deadpool Deadpool 2 Love, Simon May 17 I Don't Know How She Does It May 28 The Mighty Ducks D2: The Mighty Ducks D3: The Mighty Ducks Intrigo: Death of an Author May 30 Reservoir Dogs May 31 28 Weeks Later Almost Famous Any Given Sunday Betrayed Big Daddy Bug Cinderfella Dances with Wolves Dolphin Tale Dolphin Tale 2 Downhill Racer Fascination Four Weddings and a Funeral Girls! Girls! Girls! Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs Judge Dredd Just Married Life of Crime Malcolm X Midnight Heat One Fine Day Patriot Games Phase IV Regarding Henry Sahara Shattered So I Married an Axe Murderer Some Kind of Wonderful Soul Surfer Starsky & Hutch The 13th Warrior The Bellboy The Color Purple The Descent The Family Stone The Forbidden Kingdom The Ghost Writer The Gift The Great Debaters The Last Face The Lincoln Lawyer The Out-of-Towners The Patsy The Program The Secret Life of Bees The Sons of Katie Elder The Spirit The Tenant The Terminal Traitor True Confessions Vampire in Brooklyn Vanilla Sky Waiting to Exhale You've Got Mail Young Frankenstein << PRIOR STORY

Famous birthdays for April 17: Jennifer Garner, Olivia Hussey NEXT STORY >>

Justin Bieber's 'Justice' tops U.S. album chart



This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license. Attribution: Gage Skidmore http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0 CC-BY-SA-3.0 Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 truetrue Source: Wikimedia Commons





Get more Reality TV World! Follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook or add our RSS feed.











Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.

ADVERTISEMENT



























ADVERTISEMENT













































Page generated Sat Apr 17, 2021 14:36 pm in 3.8904230594635 seconds



