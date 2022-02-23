HOME > OTHER ENTERTAINMENT NEWS > NEWS Hulu: What's coming and going in March 2022

Hulu subscribers can watch Deep Water, a thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, and The Girl From Plainville, a true crime series featuring Elle Fanning, in March. ADVERTISEMENT The streaming service shared a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month. Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in March: March 1 Better Things Season 5 Premiere Rich Man, Poor Woman Season 1 Rich Man, Poor Woman Season 1 2 Days in the Valley 8MM FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source! A Madea Christmas Another Earth Baby Mama The Banger Sisters Beaches Behind Enemy Lines Benny & Joon Benny & Joon The Big Scary S Word Blue Chips Blue Velvet Bringing the House Down Brothers Can't Buy Me Love Casualties of War Center Stage Charlie Wilson's War The Choice Crash Dance Flick Dangerous Beauty Deficit Demolition Man The Descendants Deuces Wild Devil in a Blue Dress Disaster Movie Downhill Racer Drinking Buddies The Edge Edward Scissorhands Evan Almighty Feel the Noise The Firm Flatliners Forever My Girl Freedomland Fright Night G Garden State Ghoulies The Gift Gigli Glory The Golden Child The Greatest Story Ever Told Green Zone Guarding Tess Guess Who Gunfight at the O.K. Corral Hardball Heaven Can Wait Here Comes the Boom The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy The Insider Juno Kiss the Girls L.A. Confidential Land of the Dead The Last Waltz Lawless The Life Aquatic Look Who's Talking Margin Call The Meddler Moby Doc My Super Ex-Girlfriend The Omen Peggy Sue Got Married People Like Us The Perfect Holiday Platoon Leader Predators The Princess Bride The Raid 2 Romy and Michele's High School Reunion Roxanne The Royal Tenenbaums Sahara The Saint Savior for Sale Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood Sense and Sensibility Shanghai Noon Shine a Light Sh*t & Champagne Show Me the Picture Single White Female Spaced Invaders The Square St. Elmo's Fire Starship Troopers The Tailor of Panama The Talented Mr. Ripley The Terminal Tim Burton's Corpse Bride To Catch a Thief Transcendence Trapped Unstoppable Vertical Limit The Virgin Suicides The Woman in Black March 3 The Dropout Three-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original) Before Midnight Oculus March 4 Fresh (Hulu Original) Dicktown Season 2 Premiere Bendetta Lantern's Lane March 5 Stronger March 6 Mark, Mary, & Some Other People March 8 India Sweets & Spices March 9 The Thing About Pam Series Premiere March 10 The Masked Singer Season 7 Premiere Domino Masters Series Premiere Good Trouble Season 4A Premiere American Refugee March 12 Multiverse March 14 Claws Season 4 Hell Hath No Fury March 15 All Good Things Nature Calls You Don't Kill Meme March 16 Young Rock Season 2 Premiere Mr. Mayor Season 2 Premiere Step March 17 Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn March 18 Life and Beth Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original) Deep Water (Hulu Original) MasterChef Junior Season 8 Premiere Welcome to Flatch Series Premiere Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 20 March 19 Captains of Za'atari I Know Who Killed Me My Little Pony March 22 American Song Contest Series Premiere March 23 Bloods Season 2A Summer Days, Summer Nights Wrath of Man March 25 Atlanta Season 3 Premiere American Siege March 26 Mass March 28 The Oscars Monsters and Men March 29 The Girl From Plainville Three-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original) Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (Extended Cut) March 30 Name That Tune Season 2 Premiere Killing Them Softly March 31 First Day Season 2 Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 1 Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in March: March 4 Beirut Iron Mask March 11 I Met a Girl March 12 My Best Friend's Girl March 13 The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance March 14 Maze Runner: The Death Cure March 15 The Master Quills Step March 17 Gemini Man March 20 G.I. Jane March 23 The Addams Family March 24 Soldiers of Fortune March 25 Judy March 31 Airplane! Ali Almost Famous Baby Mama Batman Batman Returns Batman Forever Batman & Robin Beaches Beerfest Beethoven Beethoven's 2nd Behind Enemy Lines Benny & Joon Big Top Pee-Wee Blow Blue Velvet Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan Casualties of War Courage Under Fire Coyote Ugly The Crazies Cujo The Curious Case of Benjamin Button Dance Flick Date Night Deuces Wild Devil in a Blue Dress Diary of a Wimpy Kid Diary of.a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules Double, Toil and Trouble Dunston Checks In Edward Scissorhands The Firm Flatliners The Freshman Furry Vengeance Garden State Ghoulies The Greatest Story Ever Told Grown Ups Head of State Hitman: Agent 47 The Holiday Hot Shots! Part Deux I Love You, Beth Cooper The Impossible Internal Affairs Jagged Edge The King of Comedy The Last Waltz Lawless The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou Look Who's Talking Look Who's Talking Too Look Who's Talking Now Major League Midnight in Paris The Missing Moon Moulin Rouge! Not Easily Broken The Omen Panic Room Peggy Sue Got Married Phenomenon Platoon Leader Red Eye Red Riding Hood Revolutionary Road Romy and Michele's High School Reunion The Royal Tenenbaums Safe The Sandlot Second Act Seven Pounds Shanghai Noon Single White Female Sixteen Candles The Squid and the Whale Star Trek Beyond Stick It Sweet Home Alabama Sydney White The Tailor of Panama Terms of Endearment Vertical Limit Victor Frankenstein The Wackness When in Rome Where Hope Grows Whiplash Within The Woman in Black << PRIOR STORY

