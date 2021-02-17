Hulu subscribers can watch Boss Level, a sci-fi action film starring Frank Grillo and Mel Gibson, and new seasons of Genius: Aretha and Solar Opposites in March.The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in March:March 1The 13th Warrior50\/50A Very Brady SequelAs Good as It GetsAttack of the 50 Foot CheerleaderAttack the BlockBelovedBlowBrooklyn's FinestCharles and Diana: 1983CocktailDemolition ManDolphin TaleDolphin Tale 2Employee of the MonthEnemy of the StateThe Forbidden KingdomThe Ghost WriterThe Great DebatersI Can Do Bad All By MyselfIce Age: Dawn of the DinosaursIn the Line of FireJudge DreddThe Last FaceMalcolm XMcLintock! (Producers's Cut)The Nanny DiariesNeil Young: Heart of GoldThe Ninth GatePandorumPatriot GamesPredatorsPretty WomanPricelessRushmoreScroogedShine a LightSilveradoSliverThe Social NetworkThe SpiritStargateStarsky & HutchThe TerminalTokyo RisingThe TouristTraitorVertical LimitWedding CrashersThe Whole Nine YardsYoung FrankensteinMarch 2Debris Series PremiereThe Voice Season 20 PremiereTop Chef Season 17March 3New Amsterdam Season 3 PremiereMarch 5Boss Level (Hulu Original)AmmoniteBeirutIron MaskMarch 6StorksTriggeredMarch 7ProximaMarch 8Good Girls Season 4 PremiereShipwrecked Season 1March 9Absolutely Ascot Seasons 1-2Dress to Impress Seasons 1-2March 11Game of Talents Series PremiereMarch 12Kid 90 (Hulu Original)Cake Season 4 PremiereFarewell AmorMarch 14Buddy GamesMarch 151 Night in San DiegoConstructing AlbertHere AwhileIntersectMissing 411: The HuntedNaughty BooksPink WallThe PretendersThe RelationtripSister AimeeThe Stand: How One Gesture Shook the WorldTracksMarch 16Staged Season 2March 17Mayans M.C. Season 3 PremiereMarch 18Trolls: TrollsTopia Season 2 (Hulu Original)IdentityMarch 19Hunter HunterMarch 20Catfish: The TV Show Season 8March 22Genius: Aretha Season 3March 23Breeders Season 2 Premiere100% WolfMarch 26Solar Opposites Season 2 (Hulu Original)Into the Dark: Blood Moon Season 2 Finale (Hulu Original)Fire Force Season 2The Hurricane HeistMarch 30Vikings Season 6BMarch 31Pooch Perfect Series PremiereHere's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in March:March 16Pigeon KingsMarch 30The CoolerMarch 31A Very Brady SequelAmerican GigoloAs Good as It GetsAttack the BlockAustin Powers in GoldmemberAustin Powers: International Man of MysteryAustin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged MeBlade Runner: The Final CutBlood DiamondBoogie NightsBullyChaplinCharlotte's WebConeheadsDead Poets SocietyDemolition ManDouble, Double, Toil and TroubleEmployee of the MonthEnemy of the StateEve's BayouFirewalkerFoxfireFrozenGood Luck ChuckGuess WhoHondoHot Shots!I Can Do Bad All By MyselfIgorIn the Line of FireJohnny MnemonicLove and BasketballMars Attacks!More Than a GameNew in TownNight at the MuseumPushRushmoreSilveradoSilverSpeciesStargateStarmanStephen King's Graveyard ShiftSuperbadThe ArrivalThe Brothers McMullenThe ChumscrubberThe DuffThe MexicanThe Rules of AttractionThe Three MusketeersThe TouristThe Truman ShowTooth FairyTriumph of the SpiritVampire in BrooklynWarWayne's World 2Wedding CrashersWest Side StoryZappa