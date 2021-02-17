Hulu subscribers can watch Boss Level, a sci-fi action film starring Frank Grillo and Mel Gibson, and new seasons of Genius: Aretha and Solar Opposites in March.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in March:

March 1

The 13th Warrior

50/50

A Very Brady Sequel

As Good as It Gets

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader

Attack the Block

Beloved

Blow

Brooklyn's Finest

Charles and Diana: 1983

Cocktail

Demolition Man

Dolphin Tale

Dolphin Tale 2

Employee of the Month

Enemy of the State

The Forbidden Kingdom

The Ghost Writer

The Great Debaters

I Can Do Bad All By Myself

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

In the Line of Fire

Judge Dredd

The Last Face

Malcolm X

McLintock! (Producers's Cut)

The Nanny Diaries

Neil Young: Heart of Gold

The Ninth Gate

Pandorum

Patriot Games

Predators

Pretty Woman

Priceless

Rushmore

Scrooged

Shine a Light

Silverado

Sliver

The Social Network

The Spirit

Stargate

Starsky & Hutch

The Terminal

Tokyo Rising

The Tourist

Traitor

Vertical Limit

Wedding Crashers

The Whole Nine Yards

Young Frankenstein

March 2

Debris Series Premiere

The Voice Season 20 Premiere

Top Chef Season 17

March 3

New Amsterdam Season 3 Premiere

March 5

Boss Level (Hulu Original)

Ammonite

Beirut

Iron Mask

March 6

Storks

Triggered

March 7

Proxima

March 8

Good Girls Season 4 Premiere

Shipwrecked Season 1

March 9

Absolutely Ascot Seasons 1-2

Dress to Impress Seasons 1-2

March 11

Game of Talents Series Premiere

March 12

Kid 90 (Hulu Original)

Cake Season 4 Premiere

Farewell Amor

March 14

Buddy Games

March 15

1 Night in San Diego

Constructing Albert

Here Awhile

Intersect

Missing 411: The Hunted

Naughty Books

Pink Wall

The Pretenders

The Relationtrip

Sister Aimee

The Stand: How One Gesture Shook the World

Tracks

March 16

Staged Season 2

March 17

Mayans M.C. Season 3 Premiere

March 18

Trolls: TrollsTopia Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Identity

March 19

Hunter Hunter

March 20

Catfish: The TV Show Season 8

March 22

Genius: Aretha Season 3

March 23

Breeders Season 2 Premiere

100% Wolf

March 26

Solar Opposites Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Into the Dark: Blood Moon Season 2 Finale (Hulu Original)

Fire Force Season 2

The Hurricane Heist

March 30

Vikings Season 6B

March 31

Pooch Perfect Series Premiere

Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in March:

March 16

Pigeon Kings

March 30

The Cooler

March 31

A Very Brady Sequel

American Gigolo

As Good as It Gets

Attack the Block

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Blood Diamond

Boogie Nights

Bully

Chaplin

Charlotte's Web

Coneheads

Dead Poets Society

Demolition Man

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble

Employee of the Month

Enemy of the State

Eve's Bayou

Firewalker

Foxfire

Frozen

Good Luck Chuck

Guess Who

Hondo

Hot Shots!

I Can Do Bad All By Myself

Igor

In the Line of Fire

Johnny Mnemonic

Love and Basketball

Mars Attacks!

More Than a Game

New in Town

Night at the Museum

Push

Rushmore

Silverado

Silver

Species

Stargate

Starman

Stephen King's Graveyard Shift

Superbad

The Arrival

The Brothers McMullen

The Chumscrubber

The Duff

The Mexican

The Rules of Attraction

The Three Musketeers

The Tourist

The Truman Show

Tooth Fairy

Triumph of the Spirit

Vampire in Brooklyn

War

Wayne's World 2

Wedding Crashers

West Side Story

Zappa