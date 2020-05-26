HOME > OTHER ENTERTAINMENT NEWS > NEWS Hulu: What's coming and going in June 2020

Hulu subscribers can watch Love, Victor, a new series set in the same world as Love, Simon, and Crossing Swords, an animated comedy from the creators of Robot Chicken, in June. ADVERTISEMENT The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month. Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in June: June 1 Celebrity Family Feud Season 6 Premiere Press Your Luck Season 2 Premiere Press Your Luck Season 2 Premiere Match Game Season 5 Premiere Childrens Hospital Seasons 1-7

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source! Mike Tyson Mysteries Seasons 1-3 10 Year Plan 4th Man Out Above & Beyond Almost Adults Born to Be Wild Casino Casino Charlie Wilson's War Cliffhanger Constantine Dave Digging for Fire Dirty Dancing Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights Equilibrium Fair Game Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell Futureworld Grown Ups Happily N'Ever After Happily N'Ever After 2 Honey Honey 2 I Am Legend I Love You, Beth Cooper I Still Know What You Did Last Summer Incident at Loch Ness Joyride Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story Kingpin Losing Isaiah Meet Me in Montenegro Meet the Fockers Meet the Parents Mo' Money My Girl My Girl 2 Nate and Hayes October Sky Quigley Down Under Robin Hood: Men in Tights Sex Drive The American President The Cookout The Marine 3: Homefront The Pawnbroker The Scout The Tuxedo The Wood The X-Files Thelma & Louise Trade Treading Water True Romance (Director's Cut) Undertow Up in the Air Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins Women and Sometimes Men Wristcutters: A Love Story You Don't Mess with the Zohan Zardoz June 2 A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood June 4 Miss Snake Charmer June 5 We Are Freestyle Love Supreme Premiere (Hulu Original) Shirley Intrigo: Dear Agnes June 6 The Appearance June 7 Where's Waldo? Season 1 June 8 My Absolute Boyfriend Season 1 Radiant Season 1 From Paris with Love June 9 The Best of the Bachelor Series Premiere June 10 Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots Season 10 June 12 Crossing Swords Series Premiere (Hulu Original) Into the Dark: Good Boy New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original) Don't Series Premiere Intrigo: Samaria Child's Play Awakenings Fools Rush In Poetic Justice Seven Pounds June 13 Eye in the Skye Dragonheart Windtalkers June 15 Pan Breakup at a Wedding Dustwalker The U.S. vs. John Lennon June 16 Brockmire Season 4 Larry Crowne June 17 Nostalgia June 18 Buffaloed Crawl June 19 Love, Victor Series Premiere (Hulu Original) Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi Series Premiere (Hulu Original) Bean Gigli Hart's War La Bamba Mr. Bean's Holiday Natural Born Killers Out of Sight The Peacemaker Tears of the Sun Zoom June 21 The Chi Season 3 June 22 Clemency XX June 25 Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band Charlie's Angels June 29 Carrion June 30 The Gallows Act II One for the Money Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol 6 Souls That's My Boy Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in June: June 30 Aeon Flux Bangkok Dangerous Bend It Like Beckham Blazing Saddles Blue City Demolition Man Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who Dr. T and the Women Foxfire Get Smart Gods and Monsters GoodFellas Grown Ups House of D I Am Legend Kill Bill: Vol. 1 Kill Bill: Vol. 2 Kingpin Let Me In Monster House Phone Booth Repentance Romancing the Stone The Boost The Conjuring The Eternal The Full Monty The Green Mile The Jewel of the Nile The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen The Men Who Stare at Goats The Mexican The Pirates! Band of Misfits The X-Files: I Want to Believe << PRIOR STORY

