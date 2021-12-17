Hulu subscribers can watch How I Met Your Father, a sequel to How I Met Your Mother, and new seasons of The Bachelor and Black-ish in January.The streaming service shared a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in January:Jan. 1Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve Anniversary SpecialDick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan SeacrestFox's New Year's Eve Live 2022Black Ink Crew Season 4The Challenge Season 33Dark Side of the 90s Season 1RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8Vice Versa: Chyna Season 1Vice Versa: College $ports Inc. Season 110,000 BC(500) Days of SummerA Night at the RoxburyA Soldier's StoryAlfieAll the Right MovesAmistadAn Officer and a GentlemanAstro BoyBeautiful CreaturesBeerfestBig Top Pee-WeeBlack RainBlack SundayCase 39Charlie's Angels (2000)The CollectionCommandoConeheadsCourage Under FireCoyote UglyCrime StoryDate NightDevil in a Blue DressDiary of a Wimpy KidDickie Roberts: Former Child StarDolphin Tale 2The DuchessDunston Checks InEscape from AlcatrazFalling for FigaroFire in the SkyThe Foot Fist WayForces of NatureFred ClausFurry VengeanceG.I. JaneGeorgia RuleGimme ShelterThe HauntingHead of StateHeartburnHidalgoHitman: Agent 47Home for the HolidaysHondoHot Shots! Part DeuxHotel for DogsHugoThe ImpossibleThe Indian in the CupboardJacob's LadderThe King of ComedyLabios RojosLast of the MohicansLifeguardLook Who's Talking TooLook Who's Talking NowThe Lovely BonesThe MachinistMaster and Commander: The Far Side of the WorldMidnight in ParisMoulin Rouge!New Year's EveNick of TimeNorm of the NorthOnce Upon a Time in the WestOpen RangeOrdinary PeoplePanic RoomParanormal ActivityPaycheckThe Perfect StormPhenomenonProphecyReal GeniusRed EyeRed Riding HoodResident EvilRevolutionary RoadThe SandlotSemi-ProSense and SensibilitySevenSex and the CitySex and the City 2SinisterThe SoloistSpace JamThe Squid and the WhaleStar Trek: The Motion PictureStar Trek II: The Wrath of KhanStar Trek III: The Search for SpockStar Trek V: The Final FrontierStar Trek VI: The Undiscovered CountryStar Trek: InsurrectionThe Stepford WivesSydney WhiteThree Days of the CondorThe Three StoogesThe Two Faces of JanuaryWhat a Girl WantsWhat About Bob?What's Eating Gilbert GrapeWhen in RomeWin a Date with Tad Hamilton!Without a Paddle: Nature's CallingWuthering HeightsJan. 2Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get MarriedJan. 3Next Level Chef Series PremiereThe Year of the Everlasting StormJan. 49-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 PremiereThe Bachelor Season 26 PremiereThe Cleaning Lady Series PremiereKenan Season 2 PremiereJan. 5Abbot Elementary Season 1 New EpisodesJudge Steve Harvey Series PremiereThis is Us Season 6 PremiereJan. 6Black-ish Season 8 PremiereI Can See Your Voice Season 2 PremiereJan. 7The Amazing Race Seasons 30-31Survivor Season 37Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer Series PremiereWomen of the Movement Series PremierePharma BroJan. 9Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11Jan. 10The Golden Palace Complete SeriesCall Me Kat Season 2 PremierePivoting Series PremiereAileyBlack BearJan. 11I'm Your ManJan. 13Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 6 (Hulu Original)Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest Season 2 PremiereMy Best Friend's GirlJan. 14Sex AppealBergman IslandJan. 15Dark Side of the Ring Season 3BBad RapMain StreetMarjorie PrimeRewindSerious MoonlightSprinterWoman Thou Art LoosedZero DaysJan. 17GeorgetownJan. 18How I Met Your Father Two-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)Jan. 19Darwin's Game Season 1The Irregular at Magic High School Season 1Your Lie in April Season 1Jan. 20The EstateJan. 21Single Drunk Female Series PremiereJan. 22American NightJan. 25Promised Land Series PremiereJan. 26Dirty GrandpaDirty Grandpa (Unrated)Jan. 27MaydayJan. 28Grown-ish Season 4B PremiereJan. 29Stop and GoJan. 30Burden of Truth Season 4Small Engine RepairJan. 31Monarch Series PremiereHere's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in January:Jan. 1The Girl with the Dragon TattooJan. 3Maggie's PlanJan. 4Barton FinkThe DetectiveDon't Bother to KnockJane EyreLauraNiagaraJan. 8In a World...Jan. 10I'm Your ManJan. 12I Wake Up ScreamingNight and the CityPanic in the StreetsViolent SaturdayJan. 14Marianne & Leonard: Words of LoveJan. 21The Tax CollectorJan. 25What to Expect When You're ExpectingJan. 31A Christmas Wedding TailA.I. Artificial IntelligenceAlex CrossAll the Right MovesAlpha & OmegaAmistadArmageddonThe Bank JobThe BeachBeautiful CreaturesBeauty & The BriefcaseBig Mommas: Like Father, Like SonBlack SwanBorat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of KazakhstanBoys Don't CryBoyz N' The HoodCharlie's AngelsChristmas CupidThe ComedianCommandoConeheadsDays of HeavenDesperately Seeking SantaDevil in a Blue DressDora and the Lost City of GoldElektraElena UndoneFree FallFrench PostcardsGaybyGhosting: The Spirit of ChristmasGulliver's TravelsGunfight at the O.K. CorralHoliday in HandcuffsHolidazeHugoHurricane BiancaJingle All the WayJust CharlieKing ArthurKingpinLast of the MohicansLove Potion No. 9Master and Commander: The Far Side of the WorldThe Mistle-TonesMr. Holland's OpusNever Been KissedNew Year's EveNo Sleep 'til ChristmasPanic RoomPercy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning ThiefThe Perfect StormPit StopPlaza SuiteReal GeniusResident EvilSame Time, Next ChristmasSanta Baby: Christmas MaybeSanta's Little HelperSense and SensibilitySex and the CitySex and the City 2ShaneSix Days, Seven Nights,SnowSnow 2: Brain FreezeSordid LivesStar Trek: The Motion PictureStar Trek II: The Wrath of KhanStar Trek III: The Search for SpockStar Trek IV: The Voyage HomeStar Trek V: The Final FrontierStar Trek VI: The Undiscovered CountryStar Trek: First ContactStar Trek: GenerationsStar Trek: InsurrectionStar Trek: NemesisTyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married?Were the World MineWhat About Bob?