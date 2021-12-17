HOME > OTHER ENTERTAINMENT NEWS > NEWS Hulu: What's coming and going in January 2022

Hulu subscribers can watch How I Met Your Father, a sequel to How I Met Your Mother, and new seasons of The Bachelor and Black-ish in January. ADVERTISEMENT The streaming service shared a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month. Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in January: Jan. 1 Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve Anniversary Special Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest Fox's New Year's Eve Live 2022 Black Ink Crew Season 4 FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest Fox's New Year's Eve Live 2022 Black Ink Crew Season 4 The Challenge Season 33 Dark Side of the 90s Season 1 RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8 Vice Versa: Chyna Season 1 Vice Versa: College $ports Inc. Season 1 10,000 BC (500) Days of Summer (500) Days of Summer A Night at the Roxbury A Soldier's Story Alfie All the Right Moves Amistad An Officer and a Gentleman Astro Boy Beautiful Creatures Beerfest Big Top Pee-Wee Black Rain Black Sunday Case 39 Charlie's Angels (2000) The Collection Commando Coneheads Courage Under Fire Coyote Ugly Crime Story Date Night Devil in a Blue Dress Diary of a Wimpy Kid Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star Dolphin Tale 2 The Duchess Dunston Checks In Escape from Alcatraz Falling for Figaro Fire in the Sky The Foot Fist Way Forces of Nature Fred Claus Furry Vengeance G.I. Jane Georgia Rule Gimme Shelter The Haunting Head of State Heartburn Hidalgo Hitman: Agent 47 Home for the Holidays Hondo Hot Shots! Part Deux Hotel for Dogs Hugo The Impossible The Indian in the Cupboard Jacob's Ladder The King of Comedy Labios Rojos Last of the Mohicans Lifeguard Look Who's Talking Too Look Who's Talking Now The Lovely Bones The Machinist Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World Midnight in Paris Moulin Rouge! New Year's Eve Nick of Time Norm of the North Once Upon a Time in the West Open Range Ordinary People Panic Room Paranormal Activity Paycheck The Perfect Storm Phenomenon Prophecy Real Genius Red Eye Red Riding Hood Resident Evil Revolutionary Road The Sandlot Semi-Pro Sense and Sensibility Seven Sex and the City Sex and the City 2 Sinister The Soloist Space Jam The Squid and the Whale Star Trek: The Motion Picture Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan Star Trek III: The Search for Spock Star Trek V: The Final Frontier Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country Star Trek: Insurrection The Stepford Wives Sydney White Three Days of the Condor The Three Stooges The Two Faces of January What a Girl Wants What About Bob? What's Eating Gilbert Grape When in Rome Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! Without a Paddle: Nature's Calling Wuthering Heights Jan. 2 Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Jan. 3 Next Level Chef Series Premiere The Year of the Everlasting Storm Jan. 4 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Premiere The Bachelor Season 26 Premiere The Cleaning Lady Series Premiere Kenan Season 2 Premiere Jan. 5 Abbot Elementary Season 1 New Episodes Judge Steve Harvey Series Premiere This is Us Season 6 Premiere Jan. 6 Black-ish Season 8 Premiere I Can See Your Voice Season 2 Premiere Jan. 7 The Amazing Race Seasons 30-31 Survivor Season 37 Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer Series Premiere Women of the Movement Series Premiere Pharma Bro Jan. 9 Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 Jan. 10 The Golden Palace Complete Series Call Me Kat Season 2 Premiere Pivoting Series Premiere Ailey Black Bear Jan. 11 I'm Your Man Jan. 13 Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 6 (Hulu Original) Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest Season 2 Premiere My Best Friend's Girl Jan. 14 Sex Appeal Bergman Island Jan. 15 Dark Side of the Ring Season 3B Bad Rap Main Street Marjorie Prime Rewind Serious Moonlight Sprinter Woman Thou Art Loosed Zero Days Jan. 17 Georgetown Jan. 18 How I Met Your Father Two-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original) Jan. 19 Darwin's Game Season 1 The Irregular at Magic High School Season 1 Your Lie in April Season 1 Jan. 20 The Estate Jan. 21 Single Drunk Female Series Premiere Jan. 22 American Night Jan. 25 Promised Land Series Premiere Jan. 26 Dirty Grandpa Dirty Grandpa (Unrated) Jan. 27 Mayday Jan. 28 Grown-ish Season 4B Premiere Jan. 29 Stop and Go Jan. 30 Burden of Truth Season 4 Small Engine Repair Jan. 31 Monarch Series Premiere Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in January: Jan. 1 The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo Jan. 3 Maggie's Plan Jan. 4 Barton Fink The Detective Don't Bother to Knock Jane Eyre Laura Niagara Jan. 8 In a World... Jan. 10 I'm Your Man Jan. 12 I Wake Up Screaming Night and the City Panic in the Streets Violent Saturday Jan. 14 Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love Jan. 21 The Tax Collector Jan. 25 What to Expect When You're Expecting Jan. 31 A Christmas Wedding Tail A.I. Artificial Intelligence Alex Cross All the Right Moves Alpha & Omega Amistad Armageddon The Bank Job The Beach Beautiful Creatures Beauty & The Briefcase Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son Black Swan Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan Boys Don't Cry Boyz N' The Hood Charlie's Angels Christmas Cupid The Comedian Commando Coneheads Days of Heaven Desperately Seeking Santa Devil in a Blue Dress Dora and the Lost City of Gold Elektra Elena Undone Free Fall French Postcards Gayby Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas Gulliver's Travels Gunfight at the O.K. Corral Holiday in Handcuffs Holidaze Hugo Hurricane Bianca Jingle All the Way Just Charlie King Arthur Kingpin Last of the Mohicans Love Potion No. 9 Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World The Mistle-Tones Mr. Holland's Opus Never Been Kissed New Year's Eve No Sleep 'til Christmas Panic Room Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief The Perfect Storm Pit Stop Plaza Suite Real Genius Resident Evil Same Time, Next Christmas Santa Baby: Christmas Maybe Santa's Little Helper Sense and Sensibility Sex and the City Sex and the City 2 Shane Six Days, Seven Nights, Snow Snow 2: Brain Freeze Sordid Lives Star Trek: The Motion Picture Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan Star Trek III: The Search for Spock Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home Star Trek V: The Final Frontier Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country Star Trek: First Contact Star Trek: Generations Star Trek: Insurrection Star Trek: Nemesis Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married? Were the World Mine What About Bob? << PRIOR STORY

