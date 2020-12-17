HOME > OTHER ENTERTAINMENT NEWS > NEWS Hulu: What's coming and going in January 2021

Hulu subscribers can watch Everyone is Doing Great, a comedy series starring James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti, and The Bachelor Season 25 premiere in January. The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month. Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in January: Jan. 1 Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest Fire Force Season 2, Episodes 1-12 Fire Force Season 2, Episodes 1-12 1900 1900: Extended Cut

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source! A Night at the Roxbury American Gigolo Arachnophobia The Arrival Austin Powers in Goldmember Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me Bad Company Blade Runner: The Final Cut Blood Diamond Bloody Sunday Blow Boogie Nights Breakdown Broken Arrow The Brothers McMullen Bully Changing Lanes Chaplin Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs Cloverfield Coneheads Constantine The Cooler The Core Crazy, Stupid, Love Cujo Dance Flick Date Night Dead Poets Society Dead Presidents The Dead Zone Diary of a Wimpy Kid Donnie Brasco The Duff Enemy at the Gates Escape from Alcatraz Eve's Bayou Face/Off The Firm The Foot Fist Way Footloose Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell Frozen The Gift Girl Most Likely Good Luck Chuck Gunfight at the O.K. Corral The Haunting Hell or High Water Hondo Hot Shots! How Do You Know In & Out Indecent Proposal Internal Affairs Kiss the Girls The Ladies Man Last of the Mohicans: Director's Cut The Legend of Bagger Vance Like a Boss The Longest Yard Look Who's Talking Look Who's Talking Now Look Who's Talking Too Lost in Space Love and Basketball Major League The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance The Mexican More Than a Game Mousehunt My Best Friend's Girl New in Town Night at the Museum Paycheck The Peacemaker Places in the Heart Poseidon Pride The Princess Bridge Push The Quick and the Dead Regarding Henry The Relic The Rules of Attraction Salt Save Yourselves Selena Shrek The Sons of Katie Elder Soul Plane Species Star Kid Star Trek Beyond Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home Star Trek: First Contact Starman Stephen King's Graveyard Shift Super Dark Times The Three Musketeers The Truman Show Vampire in Brooklyn Virtuosity Walking Tall War Where Hope Grows Wonder Boys Young Adult Jan. 4 Call Me Kat Season 1 Finale The Rookie Season 3 Premiere Jan. 5 The Bachelor Season 25 Premiere The Wall Season 4 Premiere Boruto Season 1 Jan. 6 Gordon Ramsay's American Road Trip Series Premiere Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Premiere Mighty Oak Jan. 7 Name That Tune Series Premiere Vanderpump Rules Season 8 Gretel & Hansel Jan. 8 The Hustler Series Premiere The Chase Series Premiere Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Series Premiere Mr. Mayor Series Premiere A Certain Scientific Railgun Part 2 Season 3 Celebs Go Dating Seasons 6-8 Tattoo Fixers Extreme UK Seasons 5-6 Jan. 10 One-Punch Man Season 2 Jan. 11 Lights Out The Rhythm Section Jan. 12 A Little Late with Lilly Singh Season 2 Premiere Jan. 13 Prodigal Son Season 2 Premiere The Resident Season 4 Premiere Everyone is Doing Great Season 1 Jan. 14 Call Your Mother Series Premiere Alone The Secrets We Keep Jan. 15 Endlings Season 2 (Hulu Original) The Ultimate Playlist of Noise (Hulu Original) Jan. 17 Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 No Escape Jan. 18 9-1-1 Season 4 Premiere 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Premiere Jan. 20 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined Season 1 A Very Brady Renovation Season 1 Car Kings Season 1 Cutthroat Kitchen Season 14 Gold Rush Season 10 House Hunters International Season 138 House Hunters Season 163 Property Brothers: Forever Home Season 1 Puppy Bowl Seasons 14-15 River Monsters Season 9 Rob Riggle: Global Investigator Season 1 Rock the Block Season 1 Save My Skin Season 1 Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports Season 1 Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein? Season 1 Worst Bakers in America Season 2 Worst Cooks in America Season 17 Jan. 22 Derek Delgaudio's In & Of Itself (Hulu Original) The Sister Season 1 (Hulu Original) Grown-ish Season 3B Premiere Terra Willy Jan. 27 Mixed-ish Season 2 Premiere The Have and Have Nots Season 7B Jan. 29 Jann Seasons 1-2 Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in January: Jan. 3 The Waterboy Jan. 7 Scream 4 Jan. 24 Awaiting Janis: Little Blue Girl Le Ride Respectable: The Mary Millington Story Soufra The Ghoul The Heart of Nuba Jan. 29 School Dance Jan. 31 12 Rounds Arachnophobia Bad Company Beerfest Blow Blue City Breakdown Christmas in Compton Christmas in Vermont Click Cloverfield Constantine Crazy, Stupid, Love Dance Flick Dead Presidents Death at a Funeral Donnie Brasco I Heart Huckabees In & Out Indecent Proposal Lady in a Cage Look Who's Talking Look Who's Talking Now Look Who's Talking Too Love Hurts Major League Maverick My Best Friend's Wedding Next Day Air Once Upon a Time at Christmas Pride Shrink Spy Next Door Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home Star Trek: First Contact Sydney White The Blair Witch Project The Christmas Tale The Dog Who Saved Christmas The Eye The Fifth Element The Final Girls The Horse Whisperer The Ladies Man The Legend of Bagger Vance The Longest Yard The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers The Pirates! 