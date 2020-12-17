Hulu subscribers can watch Everyone is Doing Great, a comedy series starring James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti, and The Bachelor Season 25 premiere in January.The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in January:Jan. 1Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan SeacrestFire Force Season 2, Episodes 1-1219001900: Extended CutA Night at the RoxburyAmerican GigoloArachnophobiaThe ArrivalAustin Powers in GoldmemberAustin Powers: International Man of MysteryAustin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged MeBad CompanyBlade Runner: The Final CutBlood DiamondBloody SundayBlowBoogie NightsBreakdownBroken ArrowThe Brothers McMullenBullyChanging LanesChaplinCloudy with a Chance of MeatballsCloverfieldConeheadsConstantineThe CoolerThe CoreCrazy, Stupid, LoveCujoDance FlickDate NightDead Poets SocietyDead PresidentsThe Dead ZoneDiary of a Wimpy KidDonnie BrascoThe DuffEnemy at the GatesEscape from AlcatrazEve's BayouFace\/OffThe FirmThe Foot Fist WayFootlooseFrankenstein and the Monster from HellFrozenThe GiftGirl Most LikelyGood Luck ChuckGunfight at the O.K. CorralThe HauntingHell or High WaterHondoHot Shots!How Do You KnowIn & OutIndecent ProposalInternal AffairsKiss the GirlsThe Ladies ManLast of the Mohicans: Director's CutThe Legend of Bagger VanceLike a BossThe Longest YardLook Who's TalkingLook Who's Talking NowLook Who's Talking TooLost in SpaceLove and BasketballMajor LeagueThe Man Who Shot Liberty ValanceThe MexicanMore Than a GameMousehuntMy Best Friend's GirlNew in TownNight at the MuseumPaycheckThe PeacemakerPlaces in the HeartPoseidonPrideThe Princess BridgePushThe Quick and the DeadRegarding HenryThe RelicThe Rules of AttractionSaltSave YourselvesSelenaShrekThe Sons of Katie ElderSoul PlaneSpeciesStar KidStar Trek BeyondStar Trek IV: The Voyage HomeStar Trek: First ContactStarmanStephen King's Graveyard ShiftSuper Dark TimesThe Three MusketeersThe Truman ShowVampire in BrooklynVirtuosityWalking TallWarWhere Hope GrowsWonder BoysYoung AdultJan. 4Call Me Kat Season 1 FinaleThe Rookie Season 3 PremiereJan. 5The Bachelor Season 25 PremiereThe Wall Season 4 PremiereBoruto Season 1Jan. 6Gordon Ramsay's American Road Trip Series PremiereZoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 PremiereMighty OakJan. 7Name That Tune Series PremiereVanderpump Rules Season 8Gretel & HanselJan. 8The Hustler Series PremiereThe Chase Series PremiereCelebrity Wheel of Fortune Series PremiereMr. Mayor Series PremiereA Certain Scientific Railgun Part 2 Season 3Celebs Go Dating Seasons 6-8Tattoo Fixers Extreme UK Seasons 5-6Jan. 10One-Punch Man Season 2Jan. 11Lights OutThe Rhythm SectionJan. 12A Little Late with Lilly Singh Season 2 PremiereJan. 13Prodigal Son Season 2 PremiereThe Resident Season 4 PremiereEveryone is Doing Great Season 1Jan. 14Call Your Mother Series PremiereAloneThe Secrets We KeepJan. 15Endlings Season 2 (Hulu Original)The Ultimate Playlist of Noise (Hulu Original)Jan. 17Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3No EscapeJan. 189-1-1 Season 4 Premiere9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 PremiereJan. 2090 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined Season 1A Very Brady Renovation Season 1Car Kings Season 1Cutthroat Kitchen Season 14Gold Rush Season 10House Hunters International Season 138House Hunters Season 163Property Brothers: Forever Home Season 1Puppy Bowl Seasons 14-15River Monsters Season 9Rob Riggle: Global Investigator Season 1Rock the Block Season 1Save My Skin Season 1Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports Season 1Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein? Season 1Worst Bakers in America Season 2Worst Cooks in America Season 17Jan. 22Derek Delgaudio's In & Of Itself (Hulu Original)The Sister Season 1 (Hulu Original)Grown-ish Season 3B PremiereTerra WillyJan. 27Mixed-ish Season 2 PremiereThe Have and Have Nots Season 7BJan. 29Jann Seasons 1-2Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in January:Jan. 3The WaterboyJan. 7Scream 4Jan. 24AwaitingJanis: Little Blue GirlLe RideRespectable: The Mary Millington StorySoufraThe GhoulThe Heart of NubaJan. 29School DanceJan. 3112 RoundsArachnophobiaBad CompanyBeerfestBlowBlue CityBreakdownChristmas in ComptonChristmas in VermontClickCloverfieldConstantineCrazy, Stupid, LoveDance FlickDead PresidentsDeath at a FuneralDonnie BrascoI Heart HuckabeesIn & OutIndecent ProposalLady in a CageLook Who's TalkingLook Who's Talking NowLook Who's Talking TooLove HurtsMajor LeagueMaverickMy Best Friend's WeddingNext Day AirOnce Upon a Time at ChristmasPrideShrinkSpy Next DoorStar Trek IV: The Voyage HomeStar Trek: First ContactSydney WhiteThe Blair Witch ProjectThe Christmas TaleThe Dog Who Saved ChristmasThe EyeThe Fifth ElementThe Final GirlsThe Horse WhispererThe Ladies ManThe Legend of Bagger VanceThe Longest YardThe Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the RingThe Lord of the Rings: The Return of the KingThe Lord of the Rings: The Two TowersThe Pirates! Band of MisfitsThe PrestigeThe SkullW.