UPI News Service, 01/20/2022



Hulu subscribers can watch Nightmare Alley, a film directed by Guillermo del Toro, and Pam & Tommy, a series about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, in February. The streaming service shared a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month. Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in February: Feb. 1 Your Attention Please Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original) Top Chef Season 18 Top Chef Season 18 1984 A Better Life

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source! The Accused Airplane1 Ali Almost Famous The Ambassador Apartment Troubles Arctic Arctic Arthur Christmas The Bank Job Batman Batman Returns Batman Forever Batman & Robin Beautiful Creatures Beethoven Beethoven's 2nd Black Swan Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan Broken Arrow The Bronze Casualties of War Charlie's Angels Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle Cousins Crocodile Dundee The Curious Case of Benjamin Button Date Movie Domestic Disturbance The Doors El Dorado Fight Club First Daughter The Flintstones The French Connection The Glass Castle Glory Hamburger Hill He Got Game Hitch House of the Dead Hustle and Heat Invasion of the Body Snatchers The January Man Jingle All the Way John Carpenter's Ghosts of Mars Just Wright Kingdom of Heaven Lake Placid Liar Life or Something Like It Lucky Major League Man on Fire The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance McLintock! Mirrors Miss Bala The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor Narc Nightmare Alley The One Oscar The Other Guys Patriot Games Planet 51 Real Genius The Ring Two The Ring Two (Unrated) Robin Hood: Men in Tights Rosemary's Baby Roxanne Safe Seven Pounds Small Soldiers Snow Day The Sons of Katie Elder Step Up The Stepfather Stick It Striking Distance Summer Rental Swing Vote Terms of Endearment That Thing You Do! Tombstone The Tree of Life Turbulence Universal Soldier: The Return Water for Elephants Whiplash White Man Can't Jump You Again Feb. 2 Pam & Tommy Series Premiere (Hulu Original) Feb. 3 Basketball and Other Things Season 1 The Deep House Feb. 4 Beans The Beta Test Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos Feb. 5 Rick & Morty Season 5 Feb. 8 Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship Feb. 10 To Catch a Smuggler Season 3 Premiere Gully Feb. 11 Dollface Season 2 (Hulu Original) Feb. 14 The Space Between Feb. 15 America's Book of Secrets Season 4 America's Book of Secrets: Special Edition Season 1 American Pickers Season 15 Encounter Season 1 The Food That Built America Season 2 Forged in Fire Seasons 6, 8 Hoarders Seasons 1-2, 12 Little Women: LA Season 1 Married at First Sight Season 12 Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam Season 2 Married at First Sight: Unmatchables Season 1 Mountain Men Season 10 Mr. Queen Season 1 Pawn Stars Season 1 The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch Season 2 Storage Wars Season 13 The UnXplained with William Shatner Season 2B Cheer Squad Secrets District B13 Fireheart Hammer of the Gods The Shape of Water Who is Killing the Cheerleaders? Feb. 17 Trolls: TrollsTopia Season 6 (Hulu Original) A House on the Bayou Feb. 18 The King's Man The Feast Feb. 19 Fate/Stay Night [Unlimited Blade Works] Season 1 Gurren Lagann Season 1 Feb. 22 American Song Contest Series Premiere How It Ends Feb. 24 Snowfall Season 5 Premiere The Last Rite Feb. 25 No Exit (Hulu Original) Law & Order Season 21 Premiere Feb. 27 Three Identical Strangers Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in February: Feb. 4 The Peanut Butter Falcon Feb. 5 Antebellum Feb. 10 Tonight You're Mine Feb. 13 The Dictator Feb. 14 Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs The Hate U Give Logan Feb. 28 1984 Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter All is Lost The Ambassador An American Citizen The Apparition The Babysitter Behind Enemy Lines Beyond JFK Broken Arrow Carpool Casualties of War Clockstoppers The Conversation Crocodile Dundee Deck the Halls Don't Say a Word The Duchess Election Fight Club Flightplan The French Connection Glory Gone Girl Goodbye Lover The Haunting Hidalgo Hide and Seek Holy Man The Hunted The Hunter Intersection The Interview The January Man Kollek The Last Castle Liar Lost in Space The Love Guru Mean Creek The Mexican The New Age The Nutcracker Open Range The Princess Bride Q&A Racing with the Moon The Raid 2 Role Models Roxanne The Saint Second Best Semi-Pro Seven Shanghai Noon She's Out of My League Sinister Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow Sommersby Space Jam Step Up The Stepfather The Stepford Wives Stripper Sunchaser That Night That Thing You Do! Todo Cambia Trolls World Tour Turtle Beach What a Girl Wants What's Eating Gilbert Grape << PRIOR STORY

