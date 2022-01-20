Hulu subscribers can watch Nightmare Alley, a film directed by Guillermo del Toro, and Pam & Tommy, a series about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, in February.The streaming service shared a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in February:Feb. 1Your Attention Please Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)Top Chef Season 181984A Better LifeThe AccusedAirplane1AliAlmost FamousThe AmbassadorApartment TroublesArcticArthur ChristmasThe Bank JobBatmanBatman ReturnsBatman ForeverBatman & RobinBeautiful CreaturesBeethovenBeethoven's 2ndBlack SwanBorat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of KazakhstanBroken ArrowThe BronzeCasualties of WarCharlie's AngelsCharlie's Angels: Full ThrottleCousinsCrocodile DundeeThe Curious Case of Benjamin ButtonDate MovieDomestic DisturbanceThe DoorsEl DoradoFight ClubFirst DaughterThe FlintstonesThe French ConnectionThe Glass CastleGloryHamburger HillHe Got GameHitchHouse of the DeadHustle and HeatInvasion of the Body SnatchersThe January ManJingle All the WayJohn Carpenter's Ghosts of MarsJust WrightKingdom of HeavenLake PlacidLiarLife or Something Like ItLuckyMajor LeagueMan on FireThe Man Who Shot Liberty ValanceMcLintock!MirrorsMiss BalaThe Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon EmperorNarcNightmare AlleyThe OneOscarThe Other GuysPatriot GamesPlanet 51Real GeniusThe Ring TwoThe Ring Two (Unrated)Robin Hood: Men in TightsRosemary's BabyRoxanneSafeSeven PoundsSmall SoldiersSnow DayThe Sons of Katie ElderStep UpThe StepfatherStick ItStriking DistanceSummer RentalSwing VoteTerms of EndearmentThat Thing You Do!TombstoneThe Tree of LifeTurbulenceUniversal Soldier: The ReturnWater for ElephantsWhiplashWhite Man Can't JumpYou AgainFeb. 2Pam & Tommy Series Premiere (Hulu Original)Feb. 3Basketball and Other Things Season 1The Deep HouseFeb. 4BeansThe Beta TestUn Gallo Con Muchos HuevosFeb. 5Rick & Morty Season 5Feb. 8Clotilda: Last American Slave ShipFeb. 10To Catch a Smuggler Season 3 PremiereGullyFeb. 11Dollface Season 2 (Hulu Original)Feb. 14The Space BetweenFeb. 15America's Book of Secrets Season 4America's Book of Secrets: Special Edition Season 1American Pickers Season 15Encounter Season 1The Food That Built America Season 2Forged in Fire Seasons 6, 8Hoarders Seasons 1-2, 12Little Women: LA Season 1Married at First Sight Season 12Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam Season 2Married at First Sight: Unmatchables Season 1Mountain Men Season 10Mr. Queen Season 1Pawn Stars Season 1The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch Season 2Storage Wars Season 13The UnXplained with William Shatner Season 2BCheer Squad SecretsDistrict B13FireheartHammer of the GodsThe Shape of WaterWho is Killing the Cheerleaders?Feb. 17Trolls: TrollsTopia Season 6 (Hulu Original)A House on the BayouFeb. 18The King's ManThe FeastFeb. 19Fate\/Stay Night [Unlimited Blade Works] Season 1Gurren Lagann Season 1Feb. 22American Song Contest Series PremiereHow It EndsFeb. 24Snowfall Season 5 PremiereThe Last RiteFeb. 25No Exit (Hulu Original)Law & Order Season 21 PremiereFeb. 27Three Identical StrangersHere's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in February:Feb. 4The Peanut Butter FalconFeb. 5AntebellumFeb. 10Tonight You're MineFeb. 13The DictatorFeb. 14Cloudy with a Chance of MeatballsThe Hate U GiveLoganFeb. 281984Abraham Lincoln: Vampire HunterAll is LostThe AmbassadorAn American CitizenThe ApparitionThe BabysitterBehind Enemy LinesBeyond JFKBroken ArrowCarpoolCasualties of WarClockstoppersThe ConversationCrocodile DundeeDeck the HallsDon't Say a WordThe DuchessElectionFight ClubFlightplanThe French ConnectionGloryGone GirlGoodbye LoverThe HauntingHidalgoHide and SeekHoly ManThe HuntedThe HunterIntersectionThe InterviewThe January ManKollekThe Last CastleLiarLost in SpaceThe Love GuruMean CreekThe MexicanThe New AgeThe NutcrackerOpen RangeThe Princess BrideQ&ARacing with the MoonThe Raid 2Role ModelsRoxanneThe SaintSecond BestSemi-ProSevenShanghai NoonShe's Out of My LeagueSinisterSky Captain and the World of TomorrowSommersbySpace JamStep UpThe StepfatherThe Stepford WivesStripperSunchaserThat NightThat Thing You Do!Todo CambiaTrolls World TourTurtle BeachWhat a Girl WantsWhat's Eating Gilbert Grape