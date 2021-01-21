Hulu subscribers can watch Antebellum, a thriller starring Janelle Monae, and new seasons of Snowfall and Keeping Up with the Kardashians in February.

The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in February:

Feb. 1

60 Days In Season 6

Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story

Ancient Aliens Season 14

Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love Season 2

Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges Season 1

Kings of Pain Season 1

Married at First Sight Season 10

Mommy is a Murderer

Pawn Stars Seasons 11-12

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch Season 1

Tempted by Danger

The UnXplained with William Shatner Season 2

9 to 5

Affliction

American Psycho

American Psycho 2

The Bellboy

Bug

Cinderfella

Crimes of the Heart

Did You Hear About the Morgans?

District 9

Downhill Racer

Employee of the Month

Everything Must Go

From Hell

G.I. Jane

Garfield

Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness

Girls! Girls! Girls!

Grosse Pointe Blank

Happy Tears

Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Hello, My Name is Doris

Hitman's Run

Jane Austen's Mafia!

Jennifer 8

John Grisham's The Rainmaker

The Juror

Mars Attacks!

Me, Myself and Irene

Ninja Assassin

The Omen

Damien - Omen II

Only God Forgives

The Patsy

Phase IV

Possessor

The Prince of Tides

Shirley Valentine

The Shootist

Sideways

Some Kind of Wonderful

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: Insurrection

The Tenant

Teresa's Tattoo

Turbulence

Van Wilder: Party Liason

Waking Ned Devine

Witness

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

You Laugh But It's True

You've Got Mail

Feb. 2

The School That Tried to End Racism Season 1

Feb. 4

12 Hour Shift

Feb. 5

The New York Times Presents: 'Framing Britney Spears' New Episode

Antebellum

Feb. 7

Harrow Season 3 Premiere

Feb. 11

Then Came You

Feb. 12

Into the Dark: Tentacles New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

2067

You're Next

Feb. 13

Hip Hop Discovered Series Premiere

Feb. 15

Cutthroat Kitchen Season 15

Dragnificent! Season 1

House Hunters International Seasons 139-140

House Hunters Seasons 160-162, 164-165

Property Brothers Season 14

Southern Gothic Season 1

Witches of Salem Season 1

Lost Girls and Love Hotels

The Shape of Water

Feb. 16

Bad Habits, Holy Orders Season 1

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 19

North Korea: Inside the Mind of a Dictator Season 1

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi

Feb. 17

Logan Lucky

Feb. 18

Good Trouble Season 3 Premiere

Sonic the Hedgehog

Feb. 19

Nomadland

Feb. 23

Spring Baking Championship Season 7

Dredd

Feb. 25

Snowfall Season 4 Premiere

Feb. 26

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu Original)

Florence Foster Jenkins

Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in February:

Feb. 8

District 9

Year One

Feb. 10

The Girl Next Door

Feb. 14

Spy Kids 4

Stir of Echoes

Feb. 28

3 Ninjas

American Dragons

American Psycho

American Psycho 2

Breathless

Broken Arrow

Cake

Carrington

Changing Lanes

Con Air

Cool Blue

Criminal Law

Cujo

De-Lovely

Desperate Hours

Deuces Wild

Dragonball: Evolution

Employee of the Month

Enemy at the Gates

Eyes Wide Shut

Face/Off

Fun in Acapulco

Garfield a Tail of Two Kitties

Girl Most Likely

Grosse Pointe Blank

Hanoi Hilton

Hemingway's Garden of Eden

Here on Earth

Hud

Invasion U.S.A.

John Grisham's The Rainmaker

Kiss the Girls

Last of the Mohicans: Director's Cut

Lost in Space

Love is All There Is

Love Potion No. 9

Mad Money

Man of La Mancha

Me, Myself and Irene

Mr. North

Much Ado About Nothing

Music Within

Our Family Wedding

Pieces of April

Places in the Heart

Poseidon

Selena

Southside with You

Sunshine

Teen Wolf

The Dead Zone

The Firm

The Gift

The House on Carroll Street

The Hurt Locker

The Juror

The Last House on the Left

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

The Mechanic

The Peacemaker

The Portrait of a Lady

The Quick and the Dead

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking at Her

This World, Then the Fireworks

Universal Soldier

Virtuosity

Witness