UPI News Service, 01/21/2021



Hulu subscribers can watch Antebellum, a thriller starring Janelle Monae, and new seasons of Snowfall and Keeping Up with the Kardashians in February. The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month. Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in February: Feb. 1 60 Days In Season 6 Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story Ancient Aliens Season 14 Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love Season 2

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source! Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges Season 1 Kings of Pain Season 1 Married at First Sight Season 10 Mommy is a Murderer Pawn Stars Seasons 11-12 The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch Season 1 Tempted by Danger Tempted by Danger The UnXplained with William Shatner Season 2 9 to 5 Affliction American Psycho American Psycho 2 The Bellboy Bug Cinderfella Crimes of the Heart Did You Hear About the Morgans? District 9 Downhill Racer Employee of the Month Everything Must Go From Hell G.I. Jane Garfield Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness Girls! Girls! Girls! Grosse Pointe Blank Happy Tears Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia Hello, My Name is Doris Hitman's Run Jane Austen's Mafia! Jennifer 8 John Grisham's The Rainmaker The Juror Mars Attacks! Me, Myself and Irene Ninja Assassin The Omen Damien - Omen II Only God Forgives The Patsy Phase IV Possessor The Prince of Tides Shirley Valentine The Shootist Sideways Some Kind of Wonderful Star Trek: The Motion Picture Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan Star Trek III: The Search for Spock Star Trek V: The Final Frontier Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country Star Trek: Insurrection The Tenant Teresa's Tattoo Turbulence Van Wilder: Party Liason Waking Ned Devine Witness X-Men Origins: Wolverine You Laugh But It's True You've Got Mail Feb. 2 The School That Tried to End Racism Season 1 Feb. 4 12 Hour Shift Feb. 5 The New York Times Presents: 'Framing Britney Spears' New Episode Antebellum Feb. 7 Harrow Season 3 Premiere Feb. 11 Then Came You Feb. 12 Into the Dark: Tentacles New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original) 2067 You're Next Feb. 13 Hip Hop Discovered Series Premiere Feb. 15 Cutthroat Kitchen Season 15 Dragnificent! Season 1 House Hunters International Seasons 139-140 House Hunters Seasons 160-162, 164-165 Property Brothers Season 14 Southern Gothic Season 1 Witches of Salem Season 1 Lost Girls and Love Hotels The Shape of Water Feb. 16 Bad Habits, Holy Orders Season 1 Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 19 North Korea: Inside the Mind of a Dictator Season 1 The Warrior Queen of Jhansi Feb. 17 Logan Lucky Feb. 18 Good Trouble Season 3 Premiere Sonic the Hedgehog Feb. 19 Nomadland Feb. 23 Spring Baking Championship Season 7 Dredd Feb. 25 Snowfall Season 4 Premiere Feb. 26 The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu Original) Florence Foster Jenkins Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in February: Feb. 8 District 9 Year One Feb. 10 The Girl Next Door Feb. 14 Spy Kids 4 Stir of Echoes Feb. 28 3 Ninjas American Dragons American Psycho American Psycho 2 Breathless Broken Arrow Cake Carrington Changing Lanes Con Air Cool Blue Criminal Law Cujo De-Lovely Desperate Hours Deuces Wild Dragonball: Evolution Employee of the Month Enemy at the Gates Eyes Wide Shut Face/Off Fun in Acapulco Garfield a Tail of Two Kitties Girl Most Likely Grosse Pointe Blank Hanoi Hilton Hemingway's Garden of Eden Here on Earth Hud Invasion U.S.A. John Grisham's The Rainmaker Kiss the Girls Last of the Mohicans: Director's Cut Lost in Space Love is All There Is Love Potion No. 9 Mad Money Man of La Mancha Me, Myself and Irene Mr. North Much Ado About Nothing Music Within Our Family Wedding Pieces of April Places in the Heart Poseidon Selena Southside with You Sunshine Teen Wolf The Dead Zone The Firm The Gift The House on Carroll Street The Hurt Locker The Juror The Last House on the Left The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance The Mechanic The Peacemaker The Portrait of a Lady The Quick and the Dead Things You Can Tell Just By Looking at Her This World, Then the Fireworks Universal Soldier Virtuosity Witness << PRIOR STORY

