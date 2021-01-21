Hulu subscribers can watch Antebellum, a thriller starring Janelle Monae, and new seasons of Snowfall and Keeping Up with the Kardashians in February.The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in February:Feb. 160 Days In Season 6Abducted: The Mary Stauffer StoryAncient Aliens Season 14Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love Season 2Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges Season 1Kings of Pain Season 1Married at First Sight Season 10Mommy is a MurdererPawn Stars Seasons 11-12The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch Season 1Tempted by DangerThe UnXplained with William Shatner Season 29 to 5AfflictionAmerican PsychoAmerican Psycho 2The BellboyBugCinderfellaCrimes of the HeartDid You Hear About the Morgans?District 9Downhill RacerEmployee of the MonthEverything Must GoFrom HellG.I. JaneGarfieldGargoyles: Wings of DarknessGirls! Girls! Girls!Grosse Pointe BlankHappy TearsHaunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of GeorgiaHello, My Name is DorisHitman's RunJane Austen's Mafia!Jennifer 8John Grisham's The RainmakerThe JurorMars Attacks!Me, Myself and IreneNinja AssassinThe OmenDamien - Omen IIOnly God ForgivesThe PatsyPhase IVPossessorThe Prince of TidesShirley ValentineThe ShootistSidewaysSome Kind of WonderfulStar Trek: The Motion PictureStar Trek II: The Wrath of KhanStar Trek III: The Search for SpockStar Trek V: The Final FrontierStar Trek VI: The Undiscovered CountryStar Trek: InsurrectionThe TenantTeresa's TattooTurbulenceVan Wilder: Party LiasonWaking Ned DevineWitnessX-Men Origins: WolverineYou Laugh But It's TrueYou've Got MailFeb. 2The School That Tried to End Racism Season 1Feb. 412 Hour ShiftFeb. 5The New York Times Presents: 'Framing Britney Spears' New EpisodeAntebellumFeb. 7Harrow Season 3 PremiereFeb. 11Then Came YouFeb. 12Into the Dark: Tentacles New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)2067You're NextFeb. 13Hip Hop Discovered Series PremiereFeb. 15Cutthroat Kitchen Season 15Dragnificent! Season 1House Hunters International Seasons 139-140House Hunters Seasons 160-162, 164-165Property Brothers Season 14Southern Gothic Season 1Witches of Salem Season 1Lost Girls and Love HotelsThe Shape of WaterFeb. 16Bad Habits, Holy Orders Season 1Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 19North Korea: Inside the Mind of a Dictator Season 1The Warrior Queen of JhansiFeb. 17Logan LuckyFeb. 18Good Trouble Season 3 PremiereSonic the HedgehogFeb. 19NomadlandFeb. 23Spring Baking Championship Season 7DreddFeb. 25Snowfall Season 4 PremiereFeb. 26The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu Original)Florence Foster JenkinsHere's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in February:Feb. 8District 9Year OneFeb. 10The Girl Next DoorFeb. 14Spy Kids 4Stir of EchoesFeb. 283 NinjasAmerican DragonsAmerican PsychoAmerican Psycho 2BreathlessBroken ArrowCakeCarringtonChanging LanesCon AirCool BlueCriminal LawCujoDe-LovelyDesperate HoursDeuces WildDragonball: EvolutionEmployee of the MonthEnemy at the GatesEyes Wide ShutFace\/OffFun in AcapulcoGarfield a Tail of Two KittiesGirl Most LikelyGrosse Pointe BlankHanoi HiltonHemingway's Garden of EdenHere on EarthHudInvasion U.S.A.John Grisham's The RainmakerKiss the GirlsLast of the Mohicans: Director's CutLost in SpaceLove is All There IsLove Potion No. 9Mad MoneyMan of La ManchaMe, Myself and IreneMr. NorthMuch Ado About NothingMusic WithinOur Family WeddingPieces of AprilPlaces in the HeartPoseidonSelenaSouthside with YouSunshineTeen WolfThe Dead ZoneThe FirmThe GiftThe House on Carroll StreetThe Hurt LockerThe JurorThe Last House on the LeftThe Little Girl Who Lives Down the LaneThe Man Who Shot Liberty ValanceThe MechanicThe PeacemakerThe Portrait of a LadyThe Quick and the DeadThings You Can Tell Just By Looking at HerThis World, Then the FireworksUniversal SoldierVirtuosityWitness