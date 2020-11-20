Hulu subscribers can watch The Hardy Boys, a new show based on the mystery book series, and a new season of Letterkenny in December.The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in December:Dec. 1CMA Country ChristmasDisney Holiday SingalongLupin the 3rd Part 5 Season 130 Days of Night50 First DatesAbout Last NightAngels & DemonsAny Given SundayBlack DynamiteBody of EvidenceCakeCharlotte's WebCliffhangerCon AirDiary of a Mad Black WomanDominion: Prequel to the ExorcistDr. NoDragonball: EvolutionEuphoriaEyes Wide ShutGarfield: A Tail of Two KittiesGoldeneyeGoldfingerHemingway's Garden of EdenHere On EarthHot AirInto the BlueLove Potion No. 9Our Family WeddingSands of Iwo JimaShrinkSleeping with the EnemySouthside with YouStrategic Air CommandSunshineThe 6th DayThe ChumscrubberThe ClientThe Color of MoneyThe Da Vinci CodeThe Fifth ElementThe Hand that Rocks the CradleThe HulkThe Hurt LockerThe January ManThe Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the RingThe Lord of the Rings: The Two TowersThe Lord of the Rings: The Return of the KingThe Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon EmperorThe November ManThe Spy Who Loved MeThe Young VictoriaTrue ConfessionsTwo WeeksUnder the Tuscan SunWhy Did I Get Married?Dec. 4The Hardy Boys Season 1 (Hulu Original)Brassic Season 2Deutschland 89 Season 1My Hero Academia Season 4She Dies TomorrowDec. 5Black OpsGod's Own CountryIt Had to Be YouMr. JonesWaiting for the BarbariansDec. 6How to Fake a WarThe Secret GardenDec. 7Valley GirlDec. 8Nurses Series PremiereThe Fairy Princess and the UnicornDec. 10Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!Out Stealing HorsesDec. 11Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 2 (Hulu Original)Rent-A-PalSpy CatDec. 12EndlessDec. 15Dirt MusicHitman: Agent 47Dec. 16Amy Winehouse: A Final GoodbyeDec. 18The HeroDec. 21NOS4A2 Season 2Dec. 22You Cannot Kill David ArquetteDec. 23Someone Marry BarryThe Little HoursDec. 25Soldiers of FortuneDec. 26Letterkenny Season 9 (Hulu Original)Dec. 27The Masked Singer Season 5 PremiereAmerican AnimalsDec. 28Hope GapOur Idiot BrotherDec. 31Bayou CaviarSupervizedHere's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in December:Dec. 8The Rocky Horror Picture ShowThe Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp AgainDec. 14Baby... Secret of the Lost LegendDec. 16The Good ShepherdDec. 3130 Days of NightA Beautiful MindA Nanny for ChristmasA View to KillAbout Last NightAeon FluxAlien NationAnti-TrustAntwone FisherAny Given SundayBack to SchoolBarbershopBlack DynamiteBlood TiesBroadcast NewsCliffhangerCrimson TideDiamonds Are ForeverDiary of a Mad Black WomanDominion: Prequel to the ExorcistDr. NoDrugstore CowboyFlashbackFor Your Eyes OnlyFrom Russia with LoveGoldeneyeGoldfingerGood HairGrizzly ManHouse of 1000 CorpsesI SpyIce Age: The MeltdownInterview with the VampireInto the BlueJoeJustin Bieber: Never Say NeverKicking & ScreamingKiss the GirlsKnocked UpLicense to KillLittle GiantsLive and Let DieLord of WarLost in SpaceMad Max Beyond ThunderdomeMarch of the PenguinsMoonrakerMr. MajestykMudMy Bloody ValentineNot Another Teen MovieNurse 3DOctopussyOn Her Majesty's Secret ServicePacific HeightsPlatoonRaging BullRoninSenorita JusticeSleeping with the EnemySlow BurnSome Kind of WonderfulStar Trek: The Motion PictureStar Trek II: The Wrath of KhanStar Trek III: The Search for SpockStar Trek V: The Final FrontierStar Trek VI: The Undiscovered CountryStar Trek: InsurrectionSweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet StreetThanks for SharingThe 6th DayThe Bourne IdentityThe Bourne SupremacyThe Bourne UltimatumThe ClientThe Color of MoneyThe Do-Deca-PentathlonThe End of ViolenceThe ExpressThe Hand that Rocks the CradleThe HulkThe Kingdom of HeavenThe Living DaylightsThe Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the RingThe Lord of the Rings: The Two TowersThe Lord of the Rings: The Return of the KingThe Man with the Golden GunThe Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon EmperorThe NetThe SaintThe Spy Who Loved MeThe Weather ManThe World is Not EnoughThe Young VictoriaThis ChristmasThunderballTomorrow Never DiesUnder the Tuscan SunWantedWhy Did I Get Married?Wild HogsWild ThingsWilliam Shakespeare's Romeo + JulietWorking GirlYou Only Live Twice