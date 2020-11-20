HOME > OTHER ENTERTAINMENT NEWS > NEWS Hulu: What's coming and going in December 2020

Hulu subscribers can watch The Hardy Boys, a new show based on the mystery book series, and a new season of Letterkenny in December. The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month. Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in December: Dec. 1 CMA Country Christmas Disney Holiday Singalong Disney Holiday Singalong Lupin the 3rd Part 5 Season 1 30 Days of Night

50 First Dates About Last Night Angels & Demons Any Given Sunday Black Dynamite Body of Evidence Cake Cake Charlotte's Web Cliffhanger Con Air Diary of a Mad Black Woman Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist Dr. No Dragonball: Evolution Euphoria Eyes Wide Shut Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties Goldeneye Goldfinger Hemingway's Garden of Eden Here On Earth Hot Air Into the Blue Love Potion No. 9 Our Family Wedding Sands of Iwo Jima Shrink Sleeping with the Enemy Southside with You Strategic Air Command Sunshine The 6th Day The Chumscrubber The Client The Color of Money The Da Vinci Code The Fifth Element The Hand that Rocks the Cradle The Hulk The Hurt Locker The January Man The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor The November Man The Spy Who Loved Me The Young Victoria True Confessions Two Weeks Under the Tuscan Sun Why Did I Get Married? Dec. 4 The Hardy Boys Season 1 (Hulu Original) Brassic Season 2 Deutschland 89 Season 1 My Hero Academia Season 4 She Dies Tomorrow Dec. 5 Black Ops God's Own Country It Had to Be You Mr. Jones Waiting for the Barbarians Dec. 6 How to Fake a War The Secret Garden Dec. 7 Valley Girl Dec. 8 Nurses Series Premiere The Fairy Princess and the Unicorn Dec. 10 Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical! Out Stealing Horses Dec. 11 Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 2 (Hulu Original) Rent-A-Pal Spy Cat Dec. 12 Endless Dec. 15 Dirt Music Hitman: Agent 47 Dec. 16 Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye Dec. 18 The Hero Dec. 21 NOS4A2 Season 2 Dec. 22 You Cannot Kill David Arquette Dec. 23 Someone Marry Barry The Little Hours Dec. 25 Soldiers of Fortune Dec. 26 Letterkenny Season 9 (Hulu Original) Dec. 27 The Masked Singer Season 5 Premiere American Animals Dec. 28 Hope Gap Our Idiot Brother Dec. 31 Bayou Caviar Supervized Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in December: Dec. 8 The Rocky Horror Picture Show The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again Dec. 14 Baby... Secret of the Lost Legend Dec. 16 The Good Shepherd Dec. 31 30 Days of Night A Beautiful Mind A Nanny for Christmas A View to Kill About Last Night Aeon Flux Alien Nation Anti-Trust Antwone Fisher Any Given Sunday Back to School Barbershop Black Dynamite Blood Ties Broadcast News Cliffhanger Crimson Tide Diamonds Are Forever Diary of a Mad Black Woman Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist Dr. No Drugstore Cowboy Flashback For Your Eyes Only From Russia with Love Goldeneye Goldfinger Good Hair Grizzly Man House of 1000 Corpses I Spy Ice Age: The Meltdown Interview with the Vampire Into the Blue Joe Justin Bieber: Never Say Never Kicking & Screaming Kiss the Girls Knocked Up License to Kill Little Giants Live and Let Die Lord of War Lost in Space Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome March of the Penguins Moonraker Mr. Majestyk Mud My Bloody Valentine Not Another Teen Movie Nurse 3D Octopussy On Her Majesty's Secret Service Pacific Heights Platoon Raging Bull Ronin Senorita Justice Sleeping with the Enemy Slow Burn Some Kind of Wonderful Star Trek: The Motion Picture Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan Star Trek III: The Search for Spock Star Trek V: The Final Frontier Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country Star Trek: Insurrection Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Thanks for Sharing The 6th Day The Bourne Identity The Bourne Supremacy The Bourne Ultimatum The Client The Color of Money The Do-Deca-Pentathlon The End of Violence The Express The Hand that Rocks the Cradle The Hulk The Kingdom of Heaven The Living Daylights The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King The Man with the Golden Gun The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor The Net The Saint The Spy Who Loved Me The Weather Man The World is Not Enough The Young Victoria This Christmas Thunderball Tomorrow Never Dies Under the Tuscan Sun Wanted Why Did I Get Married? Wild Hogs Wild Things William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet Working Girl You Only Live Twice

