Hulu subscribers can watch Nine Perfect Strangers, a new series based on the Liane Moriarty novel, and new seasons of Bachelor in Paradise and American Horror Story in August.

The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in August:

Aug. 1

Hamilton's Pharmacopia Season 3

10 to Midnight

21

30 Days of Night

30 Minutes or Less

All About E

Alpha & Omega

Are We There Yet?

As Good as It Gets

Attack the Block

The Baby-Sitters Club

Bagdad Cafe

The Beast Within

Black Swan

Blood Games

Blood On Satan's Claw

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Cherry Pop

Christina's House

Contagion

Every Breath You Take

The Final Girls

First Knight

Fish Don't Blink

Fred Claus

Freelancers

French Postcards

From Prada to Nada

Garbo Talks

Getting Go: The Go Doc Project

The Girl King

The Grudge

Gulliver's Travels

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

The Hawaiians

Heart of Midnight

Heartbreakers

Henry Gamble's Birthday Party

Henry V

Hondo

The Hot Chick

The Hunter

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Love You, Don't Touch Me!

It's Kind of a Funny Story

Jack and Jill

The Killing Streets

King Arthur

Kingpin

The Legend of Bagger Vance

Liz in September

Mad Max

Miami Blues

Mirror Mirror

Mud

My Bloody Valentine

Naz & Maalik

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Plaza Suite

Roadhouse 66

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion

Rudy

Shane

Shark Tale

Some Kind of Wonderful

The Sons of Katie Elder

Special Effects

Spellbinder

Thelma & Louise

The Thin Red Line

Those People

Toy Soldiers

Transcendence

Under the Tuscan Sun

The Vatican Tapes

Watchmen

Aug. 4

The Devil You Know Seasons 1-2

Aug. 5

Princess Cyd

Aug. 6

Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 4 (Hulu Original)

Aug. 8

The Party

Aug. 9

Reservation Dogs Series Premiere

Aug. 10

Together Together

Aug. 11

Fantasy Island Series Premiere

AWOL

Aug. 12

Homeroom (Hulu Original)

The Force

Held

The Virtuoso

The Waiting Room

Aug. 13

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Premiere

Aug. 15

The Hate U Give

Silo

Aug. 17

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Premiere

The Skeleton Twins

Aug. 18

Nine Perfect Strangers Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Marijuana Conspiracy

Unsane

Aug. 19

Blast Beat

Jungleland

Aug. 21

We Broke Up

Aug. 23

The Ultimate Surfer Series Premiere

Aug. 24

Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor

Aug. 26

American Horror Story Season 10 Premiere

Archer Season 12 Premiere

Disobedience

Feral State

Love and Monsters

Aug. 27

Vacation Friends (Hulu Original)

Chaos Walking

Aug. 28

Four Good Days

Aug. 29

Horizon Line

Aug. 30

9/11: One Day in America Series Premiere

Spell

Aug. 31

Only Murders in the Building Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in August:

Aug. 14

Life Like

The Shape of Water

Aug. 24

The Grapes of Wrath

How Green Was My Valley

The November Man

Aug. 30

The Chaser

Kindergarten Cop 2

Like Father, Like Son

Nobody Knows

The One I Love

Still Walking

Aug. 31

10 to Midnight

50/50

A Most Wanted Man

Across the Universe

Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid

Arachnophobia

As Good as It Gets

The A-Team

Bagdad Cafe

The Beast Within

Beetlejuice

The Best Man

The Big Chill

The Blair Witch Project

The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows

Blood Games

Blood on Satan's Claw

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day

Bucky Larson Born to Be a Star

Christina's House

Cliffhanger

The Company You Keep

Confessions of a Shopaholic

Conviction

The Cookout

Date Night

The Dead Zone

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo

Dragonfly

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer's Curse

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire

Driven

Fish Don't Blink

The Forbidden Kingdom

Garbo Talks

Hancock

The Haunting

The Hawaiians

Heart of Midnight

Heartbreakers

Henry V

The Hustler

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Love You, Don't Touch Me!

Jennifer 8

Jennifer's Body

Just Wright

Kick-Ass

The Killing Streets

King Arthur

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist

Lady in a Cage

The Last House on the Left

The Legend of Bagger Vance

Mad Max

The Mask

Miami Blues

Open Range

Ordinary People

The Outsider

Phat Girlz

Predators

Primary Colors

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Richie Rich

Roadhouse 66

Rudy

Scrooged

The Sitter

The Skull

Shine a Light

Soul Survivors

Special Effects

Spellbinder

Stephen King's Graveyard Shift

Still Waiting

Thelma & Louise

Vanity Fair

The Virgin Suicides

Waiting...

Weekend at Bernie's

William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet

Witless Protection