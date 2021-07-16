Hulu subscribers can watch Nine Perfect Strangers, a new series based on the Liane Moriarty novel, and new seasons of Bachelor in Paradise and American Horror Story in August.The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in August:Aug. 1Hamilton's Pharmacopia Season 310 to Midnight2130 Days of Night30 Minutes or LessAll About EAlpha & OmegaAre We There Yet?As Good as It GetsAttack the BlockThe Baby-Sitters ClubBagdad CafeThe Beast WithinBlack SwanBlood GamesBlood On Satan's ClawBram Stoker's DraculaCherry PopChristina's HouseContagionEvery Breath You TakeThe Final GirlsFirst KnightFish Don't BlinkFred ClausFreelancersFrench PostcardsFrom Prada to NadaGarbo TalksGetting Go: The Go Doc ProjectThe Girl KingThe GrudgeGulliver's TravelsGunfight at the O.K. CorralThe HawaiiansHeart of MidnightHeartbreakersHenry Gamble's Birthday PartyHenry VHondoThe Hot ChickThe HunterI Know What You Did Last SummerI Love You, Don't Touch Me!It's Kind of a Funny StoryJack and JillThe Killing StreetsKing ArthurKingpinThe Legend of Bagger VanceLiz in SeptemberMad MaxMiami BluesMirror MirrorMudMy Bloody ValentineNaz & MaalikPlanes, Trains and AutomobilesPlaza SuiteRoadhouse 66Romy and Michele's High School ReunionRudyShaneShark TaleSome Kind of WonderfulThe Sons of Katie ElderSpecial EffectsSpellbinderThelma & LouiseThe Thin Red LineThose PeopleToy SoldiersTranscendenceUnder the Tuscan SunThe Vatican TapesWatchmenAug. 4The Devil You Know Seasons 1-2Aug. 5Princess CydAug. 6Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 4 (Hulu Original)Aug. 8The PartyAug. 9Reservation Dogs Series PremiereAug. 10Together TogetherAug. 11Fantasy Island Series PremiereAWOLAug. 12Homeroom (Hulu Original)The ForceHeldThe VirtuosoThe Waiting RoomAug. 13Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 PremiereAug. 15The Hate U GiveSiloAug. 17Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 PremiereThe Skeleton TwinsAug. 18Nine Perfect Strangers Series Premiere (Hulu Original)The Marijuana ConspiracyUnsaneAug. 19Blast BeatJunglelandAug. 21We Broke UpAug. 23The Ultimate Surfer Series PremiereAug. 24Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage CounselorAug. 26American Horror Story Season 10 PremiereArcher Season 12 PremiereDisobedienceFeral StateLove and MonstersAug. 27Vacation Friends (Hulu Original)Chaos WalkingAug. 28Four Good DaysAug. 29Horizon LineAug. 309\/11: One Day in America Series PremiereSpellAug. 31Only Murders in the Building Series Premiere (Hulu Original)Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in August:Aug. 14Life LikeThe Shape of WaterAug. 24The Grapes of WrathHow Green Was My ValleyThe November ManAug. 30The ChaserKindergarten Cop 2Like Father, Like SonNobody KnowsThe One I LoveStill WalkingAug. 3110 to Midnight50\/50A Most Wanted ManAcross the UniverseAnacondas: The Hunt for the Blood OrchidArachnophobiaAs Good as It GetsThe A-TeamBagdad CafeThe Beast WithinBeetlejuiceThe Best ManThe Big ChillThe Blair Witch ProjectThe Blair Witch Project: Book of ShadowsBlood GamesBlood on Satan's ClawThe Boondock Saints II: All Saints DayBucky Larson Born to Be a StarChristina's HouseCliffhangerThe Company You KeepConfessions of a ShopaholicConvictionThe CookoutDate NightThe Dead ZoneDeuce Bigalow: European GigoloDragonflyDragonheartDragonheart 3: The Sorcerer's CurseDragonheart: A New BeginningDragonheart: Battle for the HeartfireDrivenFish Don't BlinkThe Forbidden KingdomGarbo TalksHancockThe HauntingThe HawaiiansHeart of MidnightHeartbreakersHenry VThe HustlerI Know What You Did Last SummerI Love You, Don't Touch Me!Jennifer 8Jennifer's BodyJust WrightKick-AssThe Killing StreetsKing ArthurKung Pow: Enter the FistLady in a CageThe Last House on the LeftThe Legend of Bagger VanceMad MaxThe MaskMiami BluesOpen RangeOrdinary PeopleThe OutsiderPhat GirlzPredatorsPrimary ColorsResident Evil: AfterlifeResident Evil: ApocalypseResident Evil: ExtinctionRichie RichRoadhouse 66RudyScroogedThe SitterThe SkullShine a LightSoul SurvivorsSpecial EffectsSpellbinderStephen King's Graveyard ShiftStill WaitingThelma & LouiseVanity FairThe Virgin SuicidesWaiting...Weekend at Bernie'sWilliam Shakespeare's Romeo + JulietWitless Protection