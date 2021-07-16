HOME > OTHER ENTERTAINMENT NEWS > NEWS Hulu: What's coming and going in August 2021

Hulu subscribers can watch Nine Perfect Strangers, a new series based on the Liane Moriarty novel, and new seasons of Bachelor in Paradise and American Horror Story in August. The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month. Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in August: Aug. 1 Hamilton's Pharmacopia Season 3 10 to Midnight 10 to Midnight 21 30 Days of Night

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source! 30 Minutes or Less All About E Alpha & Omega Are We There Yet? As Good as It Gets Attack the Block The Baby-Sitters Club The Baby-Sitters Club Bagdad Cafe The Beast Within Black Swan Blood Games Blood On Satan's Claw Bram Stoker's Dracula Cherry Pop Christina's House Contagion Every Breath You Take The Final Girls First Knight Fish Don't Blink Fred Claus Freelancers French Postcards From Prada to Nada Garbo Talks Getting Go: The Go Doc Project The Girl King The Grudge Gulliver's Travels Gunfight at the O.K. Corral The Hawaiians Heart of Midnight Heartbreakers Henry Gamble's Birthday Party Henry V Hondo The Hot Chick The Hunter I Know What You Did Last Summer I Love You, Don't Touch Me! It's Kind of a Funny Story Jack and Jill The Killing Streets King Arthur Kingpin The Legend of Bagger Vance Liz in September Mad Max Miami Blues Mirror Mirror Mud My Bloody Valentine Naz & Maalik Planes, Trains and Automobiles Plaza Suite Roadhouse 66 Romy and Michele's High School Reunion Rudy Shane Shark Tale Some Kind of Wonderful The Sons of Katie Elder Special Effects Spellbinder Thelma & Louise The Thin Red Line Those People Toy Soldiers Transcendence Under the Tuscan Sun The Vatican Tapes Watchmen Aug. 4 The Devil You Know Seasons 1-2 Aug. 5 Princess Cyd Aug. 6 Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 4 (Hulu Original) Aug. 8 The Party Aug. 9 Reservation Dogs Series Premiere Aug. 10 Together Together Aug. 11 Fantasy Island Series Premiere AWOL Aug. 12 Homeroom (Hulu Original) The Force Held The Virtuoso The Waiting Room Aug. 13 Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Premiere Aug. 15 The Hate U Give Silo Aug. 17 Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Premiere The Skeleton Twins Aug. 18 Nine Perfect Strangers Series Premiere (Hulu Original) The Marijuana Conspiracy Unsane Aug. 19 Blast Beat Jungleland Aug. 21 We Broke Up Aug. 23 The Ultimate Surfer Series Premiere Aug. 24 Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor Aug. 26 American Horror Story Season 10 Premiere Archer Season 12 Premiere Disobedience Feral State Love and Monsters Aug. 27 Vacation Friends (Hulu Original) Chaos Walking Aug. 28 Four Good Days Aug. 29 Horizon Line Aug. 30 9/11: One Day in America Series Premiere Spell Aug. 31 Only Murders in the Building Series Premiere (Hulu Original) Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in August: Aug. 14 Life Like The Shape of Water Aug. 24 The Grapes of Wrath How Green Was My Valley The November Man Aug. 30 The Chaser Kindergarten Cop 2 Like Father, Like Son Nobody Knows The One I Love Still Walking Aug. 31 10 to Midnight 50/50 A Most Wanted Man Across the Universe Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid Arachnophobia As Good as It Gets The A-Team Bagdad Cafe The Beast Within Beetlejuice The Best Man The Big Chill The Blair Witch Project The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows Blood Games Blood on Satan's Claw The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day Bucky Larson Born to Be a Star Christina's House Cliffhanger The Company You Keep Confessions of a Shopaholic Conviction The Cookout Date Night The Dead Zone Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo Dragonfly Dragonheart Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer's Curse Dragonheart: A New Beginning Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire Driven Fish Don't Blink The Forbidden Kingdom Garbo Talks Hancock The Haunting The Hawaiians Heart of Midnight Heartbreakers Henry V The Hustler I Know What You Did Last Summer I Love You, Don't Touch Me! Jennifer 8 Jennifer's Body Just Wright Kick-Ass The Killing Streets King Arthur Kung Pow: Enter the Fist Lady in a Cage The Last House on the Left The Legend of Bagger Vance Mad Max The Mask Miami Blues Open Range Ordinary People The Outsider Phat Girlz Predators Primary Colors Resident Evil: Afterlife Resident Evil: Apocalypse Resident Evil: Extinction Richie Rich Roadhouse 66 Rudy Scrooged The Sitter The Skull Shine a Light Soul Survivors Special Effects Spellbinder Stephen King's Graveyard Shift Still Waiting Thelma & Louise Vanity Fair The Virgin Suicides Waiting... Weekend at Bernie's William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet Witless Protection << PRIOR STORY

