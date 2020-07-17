HOME > OTHER ENTERTAINMENT NEWS > NEWS Hulu: What's coming and going in August 2020

UPI News Service, 07/17/2020





Hulu subscribers can watch The Binge, a new comedy starring Skyler Gisondo, and The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 in August. ADVERTISEMENT The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month. Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in August: Aug. 2 Shark vs. Surfer Aug. 3 Aug. 3 Dora and the Lost City of Gold Ordinary Love FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source! Aug. 6 The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 The Peanut Butter Falcon Slay the Dragon Aug. 7 The New York Times Presents: This is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing? New Episode Aug. 10 Aug. 10 Hard Night Falling Lucky Day Aug. 11 Alive and Kicking Monster's Ball Aug. 12 Smile Down the Runway Season 1, Episodes 1-12 Aug. 14 Bernie the Dolphin 2 Aug. 15 A Crime to Remember Season 4 Bake You Rich Season 1 Caribbean Life Season 16 Chopped Seasons 40-41 Christina on the Coast Season 1 Honeymoon Hunters Season 1 House Hunters International Seasons 129-134 Island Life Season 15 Mediterranean Life Season 1 Murder in Paradise Season 1 Naked and Afraid Seasons 9-10 Property Brothers: Buying & Selling Season 6 Say Yes to the Dress Season 17 Sword Art Online: Alicization Season 1 Worst Bakers in America Season 1 Worst Cooks in America Season 16 Aug. 16 Behind You Aug. 18 The Cup Aug. 20 Daffodils Unacknowledged Aug. 21 Find Me in Paris Season 3 (Hulu Original) Aug. 22 Love in the Time of Corona Series Premiere Aug. 23 Blindspot Season 5 Aug. 24 The Roads Not Taken Aug. 26 Mom Season 7 Aug. 28 The Binge (Hulu Original) Aug. 31 Casino Royale Primal Quantum of Solace The Courier Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in August: Aug. 31 3:10 to Yuma The American President Assassination Tango Born to Be Wild Casino Charlie Wilson's War Charlotte's Web Child's Play Cliffhanger The Cookout Crooked Hearts Dave Dirty Dancing Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights Equilibrium Fair Game Four Weddings and a Funeral Fun in Acapulco Gorky Park Happily N'Ever After Happily N'Ever After 2 Hud Incident at Loch Ness Joyride Liar, Liar The Marine 3: Homefront Molly Moonstruck Rain Man Risky Business Robin Hood: Men in Tights The Scout Sex Drive Shirley Valentine Starting Out in the Evening Top Gun Trade The Whistle Blower Wristcutters: A Love Story The X-Files Zardoz << PRIOR STORY

Famous birthdays for July 17: Camilla Parker Bowles, Billie Lourd NEXT STORY >>

Noah Centineo joins DC's 'Black Adam' as Atom Smasher



Get more Reality TV World! Follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook or add our RSS feed.











Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.



ADVERTISEMENT



























ADVERTISEMENT









































