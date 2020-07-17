Hulu subscribers can watch The Binge, a new comedy starring Skyler Gisondo, and The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 in August.The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in August:Aug. 2Shark vs. SurferAug. 3Dora and the Lost City of GoldOrdinary LoveAug. 6The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14The Peanut Butter FalconSlay the DragonAug. 7The New York Times Presents: This is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing? New EpisodeAug. 10Hard Night FallingLucky DayAug. 11Alive and KickingMonster's BallAug. 12Smile Down the Runway Season 1, Episodes 1-12Aug. 14Bernie the Dolphin 2Aug. 15A Crime to Remember Season 4Bake You Rich Season 1Caribbean Life Season 16Chopped Seasons 40-41Christina on the Coast Season 1Honeymoon Hunters Season 1House Hunters International Seasons 129-134Island Life Season 15Mediterranean Life Season 1Murder in Paradise Season 1Naked and Afraid Seasons 9-10Property Brothers: Buying & Selling Season 6Say Yes to the Dress Season 17Sword Art Online: Alicization Season 1Worst Bakers in America Season 1Worst Cooks in America Season 16Aug. 16Behind YouAug. 18The CupAug. 20DaffodilsUnacknowledgedAug. 21Find Me in Paris Season 3 (Hulu Original)Aug. 22Love in the Time of Corona Series PremiereAug. 23Blindspot Season 5Aug. 24The Roads Not TakenAug. 26Mom Season 7Aug. 28The Binge (Hulu Original)Aug. 31Casino RoyalePrimalQuantum of SolaceThe CourierHere's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in August:Aug. 313:10 to YumaThe American PresidentAssassination TangoBorn to Be WildCasinoCharlie Wilson's WarCharlotte's WebChild's PlayCliffhangerThe CookoutCrooked HeartsDaveDirty DancingDirty Dancing: Havana NightsEquilibriumFair GameFour Weddings and a FuneralFun in AcapulcoGorky ParkHappily N'Ever AfterHappily N'Ever After 2HudIncident at Loch NessJoyrideLiar, LiarThe Marine 3: HomefrontMollyMoonstruckRain ManRisky BusinessRobin Hood: Men in TightsThe ScoutSex DriveShirley ValentineStarting Out in the EveningTop GunTradeThe Whistle BlowerWristcutters: A Love StoryThe X-FilesZardoz