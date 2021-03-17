HOME > OTHER ENTERTAINMENT NEWS > NEWS Hulu: What's coming and going in April 2021

UPI News Service, 03/17/2021



Hulu subscribers can watch Songbird, a sci-fi thriller starring KJ Apa, and new seasons of The Handmaid's Tale and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in April. ADVERTISEMENT The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month. Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in April: April 1 Amy Schumer Learns to Cook Season 1 Caribbean Life Seasons 18-19 Caribbean Life Seasons 18-19 Chopped Season 44 Chopped Sweets Season 1 FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Caribbean Life Seasons 18-19 Caribbean Life Seasons 18-19 Chopped Season 44 Chopped Sweets Season 1 Christina on the Coast Season 2 Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Seasons 34-35 Doubling Down with the Derricos Season 1 Extreme Makeover: Home Edition Season 1 Guy's Grocery Games Season 22 Naked and Afraid XL Season 6 Say Yes to the Dress Season 19 Say Yes to the Dress Season 19 Tournament of Champions Season 1 Undercover Billionaire Season 1 UniKitty Season 3 Vegas Chef Prizefight Season 1 Worst Cooks in America Season 18 Higurashi: When They Cry Season 1, Episodes 1-12 2012 28 Days Later A Hologram for the King A Low Down Dirty Shame A Simple Plan The Abyss Before We Go Bug Bulworth Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter Changing Lanes Chappaquiddick Chato's Land Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' Cohen and Tate The Color Purple The Dead Zone The Devil's Double Devil in a Blue Dress Die Hard Die Hard with a Vengeance Dirty Rotten Scoundrels Dude, Where's My Car? Four Weddings and a Funeral Frankie & Alice Friends with Benefits Garden State The Gift Girl with a Pearl Earring Guess Who Hancock The Hunting Party In the Mix Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport Lady in a Cage Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector Life of Crime Live Free or Die Hard Mad Max Madea Goes to Jail The Man Who Could Cheat Death The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World Monster's Ball Motel Hell Napeleon Dynamite Never Back Down New in Town Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian The Out-of-Towners The Pawnbroker Platoon The Polar Express The Preacher's Wife The Program Ramona and Beezus The Replacement Killers Rio The Sandlot Scary Movie 4 Sex and the City Sex and the City 2 Shaft Shrek 2 The Skull Sleeping with the Enemy Sliver So I Married an Axe Murderer Star Trek: Generations Step Up Revolution The Sum of All Fears That Thing You Do! The Upside Vanilla Sky Virtuosity Waiting to Exhale War Warriors of Virtue What About Bob? Where the Heart Is Young Sherlock Holmes April 2 WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn (Hulu Original) Law & Order: Organized Crime Series Premiere Manifest Season 3 Premiere The Moody's Season 2 Finale Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 April 3 Hysterical Series Premiere Blair Witch April 5 Girl April 7 Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 1, Episodes 1-12 April 8 Home Economics Series Premiere April 9 Everything's Gonna Be Okay Season 2 Premiere Rebel Series Premiere The Standard Stars Fell on Alabama April 10 The Day I Became a God Season 1, Episodes 1-12 Desierto Knuckledust April 12 Paranormal Activity 4 Spontaneous April 15 Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 April 16 Fly Like a Girl Songbird April 17 Modern Persuasion Thelma April 20 Sasquatch (Hulu Original) April 21 Cruel Summer Series Premiere April 22 Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World April 23 The Place of No Words April 25 Wild Mountain Thyme April 26 The Oscars Red Carpet Show The 93rd Oscars April 28 The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 Premiere (Hulu Original) Arrival April 30 The Judge Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in April: April 27 Our Idiot Brother April 30 50/50 9 to 5 Affliction Article 99 Beloved Bloody Sunday Blow Body of Evidence Changing Lanes Chato's Land Cocktail Cohen and Tate Crimes of the Heart Damien - Omen II Devil in a Blue Dress Dirty Rotten Scoundrels The Dukes of Hazzard Escape from Alcatraz Everything Must Go Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell From Hell G.I. Jane Garfield Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness Happy Tears The Haunting in Connecticut The Haunting Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia Hitman's Run How Do You Know The Hunting Party The January Man Jennifer 8 Jumping the Broom The Last Waltz Mad Max Madea Goes to Jail Mafia! (Jane Austen's) The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World Motel Hell Mousehunt My Best Friend's Girl Never Back Down Ninja Assassin The Omen Only God Forgives Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief Platoon Pretty Woman The Prince of Tides The Replacement Killers Sands of Iwo Jima Shaft The Shootist Sideways Strategic Air Command The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 Teresa'a Tattoo That Thing You Do! Two Weeks Waking Ned Devine Walking Tall Warriors of Virtue What About Bob? The Whole Nine Yards Wonder Boys X-Men Origins: Wolverine Young Adult

