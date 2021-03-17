Hulu subscribers can watch Songbird, a sci-fi thriller starring KJ Apa, and new seasons of The Handmaid's Tale and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in April.The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in April:April 1Amy Schumer Learns to Cook Season 1Caribbean Life Seasons 18-19Chopped Season 44Chopped Sweets Season 1Christina on the Coast Season 2Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Seasons 34-35Doubling Down with the Derricos Season 1Extreme Makeover: Home Edition Season 1Guy's Grocery Games Season 22Naked and Afraid XL Season 6Say Yes to the Dress Season 19Tournament of Champions Season 1Undercover Billionaire Season 1UniKitty Season 3Vegas Chef Prizefight Season 1Worst Cooks in America Season 18Higurashi: When They Cry Season 1, Episodes 1-12201228 Days LaterA Hologram for the KingA Low Down Dirty ShameA Simple PlanThe AbyssBefore We GoBugBulworthButch Cassidy and the Sundance KidCaptain Kronos: Vampire HunterChanging LanesChappaquiddickChato's LandCheech & Chong's Still Smokin'Cohen and TateThe Color PurpleThe Dead ZoneThe Devil's DoubleDevil in a Blue DressDie HardDie Hard with a VengeanceDirty Rotten ScoundrelsDude, Where's My Car?Four Weddings and a FuneralFrankie & AliceFriends with BenefitsGarden StateThe GiftGirl with a Pearl EarringGuess WhoHancockThe Hunting PartyIn the MixInto the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the KindertransportLady in a CageLarry the Cable Guy: Health InspectorLife of CrimeLive Free or Die HardMad MaxMadea Goes to JailThe Man Who Could Cheat DeathThe Man Who Shot Liberty ValanceMaster and Commander: The Far Side of the WorldMonster's BallMotel HellNapeleon DynamiteNever Back DownNew in TownNight at the Museum: Battle of the SmithsonianThe Out-of-TownersThe PawnbrokerPlatoonThe Polar ExpressThe Preacher's WifeThe ProgramRamona and BeezusThe Replacement KillersRioThe SandlotScary Movie 4Sex and the CitySex and the City 2ShaftShrek 2The SkullSleeping with the EnemySliverSo I Married an Axe MurdererStar Trek: GenerationsStep Up RevolutionThe Sum of All FearsThat Thing You Do!The UpsideVanilla SkyVirtuosityWaiting to ExhaleWarWarriors of VirtueWhat About Bob?Where the Heart IsYoung Sherlock HolmesApril 2WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn (Hulu Original)Law & Order: Organized Crime Series PremiereManifest Season 3 PremiereThe Moody's Season 2 FinaleReal Housewives of New York City Season 12April 3Hysterical Series PremiereBlair WitchApril 5GirlApril 7Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 1, Episodes 1-12April 8Home Economics Series PremiereApril 9Everything's Gonna Be Okay Season 2 PremiereRebel Series PremiereThe StandardStars Fell on AlabamaApril 10The Day I Became a God Season 1, Episodes 1-12DesiertoKnuckledustApril 12Paranormal Activity 4SpontaneousApril 15Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10April 16Fly Like a GirlSongbirdApril 17Modern PersuasionThelmaApril 20Sasquatch (Hulu Original)April 21Cruel Summer Series PremiereApril 22Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the WorldApril 23The Place of No WordsApril 25Wild Mountain ThymeApril 26The Oscars Red Carpet ShowThe 93rd OscarsApril 28The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 Premiere (Hulu Original)ArrivalApril 30The JudgeHere's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in April:April 27Our Idiot BrotherApril 3050\/509 to 5AfflictionArticle 99BelovedBloody SundayBlowBody of EvidenceChanging LanesChato's LandCocktailCohen and TateCrimes of the HeartDamien - Omen IIDevil in a Blue DressDirty Rotten ScoundrelsThe Dukes of HazzardEscape from AlcatrazEverything Must GoFrankenstein and the Monster from HellFrom HellG.I. JaneGarfieldGargoyles: Wings of DarknessHappy TearsThe Haunting in ConnecticutThe Haunting Connecticut 2: Ghosts of GeorgiaHitman's RunHow Do You KnowThe Hunting PartyThe January ManJennifer 8Jumping the BroomThe Last WaltzMad MaxMadea Goes to JailMafia! (Jane Austen's)The Man Who Shot Liberty ValanceMaster and Commander: The Far Side of the WorldMotel HellMousehuntMy Best Friend's GirlNever Back DownNinja AssassinThe OmenOnly God ForgivesPercy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning ThiefPlatoonPretty WomanThe Prince of TidesThe Replacement KillersSands of Iwo JimaShaftThe ShootistSidewaysStrategic Air CommandThe Taking of Pelham 1 2 3Teresa'a TattooThat Thing You Do!Two WeeksWaking Ned DevineWalking TallWarriors of VirtueWhat About Bob?The Whole Nine YardsWonder BoysX-Men Origins: WolverineYoung Adult