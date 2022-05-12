Hulu has become the official streaming location for music festivals Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits in 2022 and 2023.

The deal comes after Hulu partnered with Live Nation to be the streaming home of Lollapalooza in 2021.

Select performances will be live streamed to Hulu SVOD subscribers at no additional cost. Behind-the-scenes footage will also be available to view.

Schedules for each event will be announced in the weeks prior to each festival.

"Hulu and Live Nation are both committed to delivering exceptional entertainment to fans, so we are thrilled to be collaborating with them again, as we expand our offering to include three legendary festivals. Each event is unique, but all three bring people together for incredible music, artistry and experiences, which we are fortunate to be able to share with Hulu subscribers," Joe Earley, president, Hulu said in a statement.

Bonnaroo takes place June 16-19 and features headliners Machine Gun Kelly Stevie Nicks , Gryffin, J. Cole, The Chicks, Illenium, Tool, Flume, 21 Savage and Roddy Ricch.

Lollapalooza runs from July 28-31 and will be headlined by Doja Cat, Metallica, Dua Lipa, Green Day, Lil Baby, Kygo, Cole and Kelly.

Austin City Limits runs from Oct. 7-9 and features headliners Lil Nas X, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pink, The Chicks, SZA, Kacey Musgraves, Flume and Paramore.