Hulu shared online a photo of Elle Fanning as pregnant Empress Catherine to promote Season 2 of its costume comedy, The Great.

Catherine is wearing a loosely tied corset and unbuttoned pants so she can show off her bare baby bump in the portrait. She is smiling and looking at the camera.

The series is set in 18th century Russia. Its ensemble includes Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow.

The Great was nominated for the Best TV Comedy Golden Globe last week. Fanning and Hoult earned individual nods for Best TV Comedy Actress and Actor, as well.

The show's cast and Hoult were also recently nominated for Screen Actors Guild Awards.