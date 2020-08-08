Hulu has ordered second seasons of Taste the Nation and Love, Victor.

The renewal announcements were made on Friday.

Hosted by Padma Lakshmi, the culinary and travel show Taste the Nation will return for a 10-episode second season.

"Taste the Nation takes audiences on a journey across America exploring the rich and diverse food culture of various immigrant groups, seeking out the people who have so heavily shaped what American food is today," a synopsis said. "From Indigenous communities to recent immigrant arrivals, Padma breaks bread with Americans across the nation to uncover the roots and relationship between our food, our humanity and our history -- ultimately revealing stories that challenge notions of identity, belonging, and what it means to be American."

Love, Victor is a drama set in the world of the 2018 film, Love, Simon, which was an adaptation of Becky Albertalli's novel, Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda.

The show stars Michael Cimino, Ana Ortiz , James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, George Sear, Anthony Turpel and Mason Gooding.

"As Victor and his friends mature, so will season two, promising to build on these themes of sexual identity, acceptance and navigating the odyssey we all know as high school," a press release said.