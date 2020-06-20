Hulu announced it has renewed its adult animated comedies Crossing Swords and Solar Opposites.Crossing Swords is set in a medieval world populated by tiny peg-people toys. With a voice cast that includes Nicholas Hoult, Adam Pally, Luke Evans, Seth Green and Yvette Nicole Brown, the show is now poised to return for a second season.Solar Opposites has been renewed for Seasons 2 and 3.The space-alien comedy features the voice talents of Justin Rolland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone and Mary Mack.