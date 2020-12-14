Hulu has canceled action-drama series "Helstrom," based on Marvel comic book characters, after one season.

Sudney Lemmon and Tom Austen starred in the show, which followed the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer. The duo team up and track down the worst of humanity.

Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Wisdowm, Ariana Guerra, June Carryl and Alain Uy also starred in Helstrom, which premiered on Hulu in October.

Paul Zbyszewski created the series and served as showrunner. Zbyszewski also served as an executive producer alongside former Marvel Television president Jeph Loeb.

The series was a co-production of ABC Signature and Marvel Television.

Helstrom is the last live-action series produced by Loeb. Marvel is moving all future shows to Disney+, and is connecting them to its cinematic universe starting with WandaVision on Jan. 15.