Parasite and three other films from South Korean director Bong Joon-ho are now available to stream on Hulu.

The streaming service added Parasite (2019) and Bong's movies Mother (2009), The Host (2006) and Barking Dogs Never Bite (2000) to its catalogue Wednesday.

Parasite stars Song Kang-ho, Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam, Jang Hye-jin, Lee Sun-kyun and Cho Yeo-jeong. The film explores greed and class discrimination through the symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kims.

Parasite won four awards at the Oscars in February: Best Picture, Best Director for Bong, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Film. The movie is the first non-English-language film to win Best Picture.

The movie's popularity caused filming locations in Seoul to become unlikely tourist destinations. It also spurred the popularity of jjapaguri, or ram-don, a noodle dish that appears in the film.

Mother is a drama film starring Kim Hye-ja and Won Bin. Kim plays mom to Won Bin's Yoon Do-joon, a teenager with an intellectual disability that is accused of murdering a high school girl.

The Host is a monster movie starring Song Kang-ho, Go Ah-sung, Park Hae-il, Bae Doona and Byun Hee-bong. The film follows a father (Song) and his family as they attempt to rescue his younger daughter (Go) from an amphibious creature.

Barking Dogs Never Bite is Bong's directorial debut and stars Lee Sung-jae and Bae Doona. The movie follows a couple who take extreme measures to rid themselves of a yapping dog in their apartment building.

Here's the full list of what's new on Hulu in April.