Hulu announced on Thursday that it has acquired documentary Changing the Game, which follows transgender high school athletes.

The documentary, from filmmaker Michael Barnett, will come to the streaming service on June 1 as part of Hulu's Pride Month celebration.

Changing the Game centers on Mack Beggs, who won the Texas State Championship in girls wrestling as a boy.

The film also follows Sarah, a skier and teen policymaker in New Hampshire, and Andraya, a track star from Connecticut who competes on the girls track team.

Hulu will be presenting a director's cut of the feature with new footage and new original song "Chasing Dreams" by Goze, featuring Old Man Saxon and trans activist Shea Diamond.

Changing the Game premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2019. It has won the Audience Award for Best Documentary at the Outfest Film Festival and Frameline Film Festival.