Hugh Laurie says his favorite acting role was the title character in House.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 60-year-old actor voiced his love for the character, Dr. Gregory House, during Wednesday's at-home episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Host Stephen Colbert, whose 56th birthday was Wednesday, asked Laurie to name his favorite role.

"I think it would have to be House," Laurie responded. "God, this is such a cruel question. I loved them all, and it's partly your job to love them all, in a way."

Laurie also voiced his love for his Jeeves and Wooster character, Bertie Wooster, but ultimately settled on House.

"I think House was probably, I felt like, the most thrilling adventure that I'd ever been on as an actor," he said. "I just thought it was an amazing experience. I was so lucky; so lucky."

House had an eight-season run on Fox from 2004 to 2012. Prior to the show's end, Laurie told The Daily Record that he wouldn't star in another TV series after the show's finale.

"I think I have been rather spoiled here," he said at the time. "I can't imagine there will be another one quite like this. I think I will probably be as interested by either writing or producing or directing, or some other aspect."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Laurie has since returned to TV as Ryan Clark on the HBO series Avenue 5. He said on The Late Show that Avenue 5 Season 2 has been delayed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and a fire on set.

"One of the other terrible misfortunes that befell us last year is we had a big fire, so we lost the spaceship. It all burned down. So they were going to have to rebuild that this year," the actor shared.

"We're all just hanging and waiting," he said. "We were supposed to start, I think, next month, but that can't really happen."

Avenue 5 premiered in January. The series co-stars Josh Gad, Zach woods, Rebecca Front and Suzy Nakamura.