Hugh Jackman marked 20 years since he debuted as Marvel hero Wolverine in X-Men on The Tonight Show by discussing how he landed the role.

"When I walked into that room, I was pretty sure that I wasn't playing the role. It was a weird audition because Dougray Scott had the role and then he got caught up in Mission: Impossible 2," the actor told host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday after Fallon played footage of his audition.

Jackman said that the studio wanted a backup plan in case Scott could not appear as Wolverine and noted how the entire audition only lasted about 20 seconds.

"It was like this Hail Mary to begin with which is probably the best way to do an audition. You're going in like 'Eh,'" Jackman continued.

Jackman described how current Marvel Cinematic Universe head Kevin Feige, who was an assistant on X-Men, drove him to the airport after the audition. The 51-year-old said that a friend in Hollywood told him how a comic book film like X-Men would fail.

"No one understood it was the beginning of, like, Comic-Con was a 50,000-person thing. The internet was really just beginning. No really understood. What they thought was like, a subculture. Comic books was actually mainstream, but no one knew that," Jackman said.

Jackman also discussed with Fallon his Emmy-nominated film Bad Education and his experience hosting award shows. Jackman said that while hosting the Oscars, a Hollywood star offered him a drink during a commercial break.

"He just took out of his pocket a hip flask and he just like held it up to me. And I was literally about to take the hip flask from this major movie star and my father is sitting eight rows back and he's like 'No.'" Jackman said.

Jackman is nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or Movie at the Emmys for his role in Bad Education. The ceremony takes place on Sept. 20.