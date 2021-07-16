Hugh Jackman discussed his training regime as he prepares for The Music Man on Broadway and performed songs from the musical on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor said on Thursday that he has been rehearsing for The Music Man for over a year after the play was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Colbert presented a clip of Jackman practicing tap dancing for the show.

"It's been a year and a half we have been rehearsing for this. It certainly takes me a lot longer. I'm not like a trained dancer. I wasn't a trained singer," Jackman said before joking that he is just pretending when onstage.

"I've learned as an adult so I have to do that all the time. I sing everyday. I have singing lessons every week. I'm literally faking it all," he continued.

Jackman and Colbert teamed up to sing "Pick a Little - Talk a Little/ Goodnight Ladies" from The Music Man before Jackman gave a brief solo performance of the musical's opening.

The Music Man will open Dec. 20 on Broadway.

Jackman also discussed his dream roles with Colbert.

"King Lear is the one for me. And Bill Murray's character in 'Caddyshack.' That's the other one. I actually love that part," Jackman said.