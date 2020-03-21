Entertainer Hugh Jackman has posted a video on Twitter of him singing "You Will Be Found" while social distancing at home.

"This is a beautiful song written for the musical Dear Evan Hansen by my mates Justin [Paul] and Benj [Pasek,] who also wrote the music for The Greatest Showman, by the way. I think the words are pertinent for now and always, actually," Jackman said before starting his performance.

Dear Evan Hansen is about a lonely teen who suffers from social anxiety. It won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Musical.

Jackman, who is expected to star in The Music Man on Broadway this fall, shared his "You Will Be Found" video as schools and theaters remain closed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is preventing people from gathering in large groups.